Scammers are spoofing online refund portals to steal your data, FBI warns

An age-old customer support scam has gotten a new twist, the FBI is warning - although the goal remains the same - to steal people’s identities (opens in new tab), sensitive data, payment data and, ultimately, money. In a recent public service announcement, the bureau urged customers (mostly the...
Hackers target your holiday shopping with new phishing scam

It’s easy to get fooled by this new and devious, holiday-themed phishing attack that offers free prizes. But the old caution that “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is” continues to be proven correct in this case. What makes this trick so effective...
Why you should enable 2FA on all of your bank accounts

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Smart devices and the internet have made handling personal finances more convenient than ever before. You can do almost anything from your couch as long as you have a phone or laptop nearby. One major drawback of this change is that bank accounts are more vulnerable to cybercrime. The answer to this problem is two-factor authentication (also known as 2FA). Where the best smart home security systems are great for household safety, 2FA is what you need when it comes to safety online.
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’

A woman is warning people to always check their grocery store receipts after a bizarre incident at the store. TikToker Julia Taylor said she had heard of similar scams before but ignored them because she assumed they were fake. But recently, she learned “this stuff actually happens.”. After Taylor...
Police warning of new scam involving fake letter from Walmart, money orders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local police in the South Hills are warning residents of a new scam that's popped up involving letters and checks made to look like they're coming from Walmart.Whitehall Police say the scam consists of residents receiving a letter that looks like it's from Walmart, along with a check for $3,800.In that letter, the recipient is asked to complete a survey and purchase three money orders, each worth $1,000, and then send a text message to a phone number. Police say this is a scam and that if you receive a letter like this, you should throw it away. 
Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
Is It a Sale or a Scam? Watch Out for These Holiday Online Shopping Scams

With the holidays being just a few short weeks away, scammers are ramping up the ways in which they attempt to con vulnerable individuals into handing over money and personal information. The latest scams to look out for are the holiday online shopping scams, that is, if you decide to do some or all of your holiday shopping online.
