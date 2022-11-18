Read full article on original website
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
Amazon warns about online scams: How to protect your money
Online shopping giant Amazon is warning customers about an increase in online and text message scams.
TechRadar
Scammers are spoofing online refund portals to steal your data, FBI warns
An age-old customer support scam has gotten a new twist, the FBI is warning - although the goal remains the same - to steal people’s identities (opens in new tab), sensitive data, payment data and, ultimately, money. In a recent public service announcement, the bureau urged customers (mostly the...
Digital Trends
Hackers target your holiday shopping with new phishing scam
It’s easy to get fooled by this new and devious, holiday-themed phishing attack that offers free prizes. But the old caution that “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is” continues to be proven correct in this case. What makes this trick so effective...
Why you should enable 2FA on all of your bank accounts
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Smart devices and the internet have made handling personal finances more convenient than ever before. You can do almost anything from your couch as long as you have a phone or laptop nearby. One major drawback of this change is that bank accounts are more vulnerable to cybercrime. The answer to this problem is two-factor authentication (also known as 2FA). Where the best smart home security systems are great for household safety, 2FA is what you need when it comes to safety online.
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!
There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
intheknow.com
Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’
A woman is warning people to always check their grocery store receipts after a bizarre incident at the store. TikToker Julia Taylor said she had heard of similar scams before but ignored them because she assumed they were fake. But recently, she learned “this stuff actually happens.”. After Taylor...
EBT account holders warned to be on guard to prevent benefits thefts
According to the county Department of Public Social Services, law enforcement officials throughout the nation have observed a rise in unauthorized access of EBT cards, with thieves draining accounts, leaving recipients with no way to pay for goods.
Police warning of new scam involving fake letter from Walmart, money orders
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local police in the South Hills are warning residents of a new scam that's popped up involving letters and checks made to look like they're coming from Walmart.Whitehall Police say the scam consists of residents receiving a letter that looks like it's from Walmart, along with a check for $3,800.In that letter, the recipient is asked to complete a survey and purchase three money orders, each worth $1,000, and then send a text message to a phone number. Police say this is a scam and that if you receive a letter like this, you should throw it away.
‘Absolutely terrified’: A growing scam could have real consequences for cell phone customers
SIM swapping is a growing scam where criminals take over your cell service without ever touching your phone. “I am absolutely terrified.” Emotionally drained after scammers stole thousands of dollars from her, Jenna doesn’t want to share her last name. “It’s such a violation, and I just feel...
10 Things That Happen When You Don’t Use a Credit Card
For decades, Americans have used credit cards to fund their purchases today, while paying for them later. However, the millennial generation is changing those rules, oftentimes preferring to use cash,...
How to protect your car from catalytic converter theft, and what to do if it happens
Converter theft has soared since the pandemic started, thanks to precious metal prices and how easy they are to steal, said one insurance expert. It can take just two minutes to swipe one.
TODAY.com
Catalytic converter theft ring busted, over $500M in assets seized
The Justice Department says they have taken down a nationwide crime ring involving the theft of catalytic converters from cars. Officials seized more than $500 million worth of cash, luxury cars and homes.Nov. 3, 2022.
WPMI
SCAM ALERT: Better Business Bureau warns against phony package delivery text messages
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Stores are already pushing black Friday sales. And since so many people shop online, you tend to get text updates on those orders. It’s a perfect storm for scammers—who are hoping you’ll be too busy to notice the bogus links they text you on your phone.
Thieves steal checks from mail, use check washing tactics to alter them and steal thousands
Thieves are snagging checks from the mail and using check washing tactics to alter them and steal from you.
Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin
A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
A theft ring that allegedly made millions from catalytic converters has been busted
Thefts of catalytic converters has skyrocketed over the last few years, as they contain rare metals. The federal government is seeking $545 million in forfeitures from the defendants.
Is It a Sale or a Scam? Watch Out for These Holiday Online Shopping Scams
With the holidays being just a few short weeks away, scammers are ramping up the ways in which they attempt to con vulnerable individuals into handing over money and personal information. The latest scams to look out for are the holiday online shopping scams, that is, if you decide to do some or all of your holiday shopping online.
I’m a lawyer – there’s so many Walmart shoplifting charges you may not realize what you’re doing is ‘theft’
A LAWYER has explained all the shoplifting charges at Walmart that you may not even realize are considered theft. Barkemeyer Law Firm said you may need a lawyer if you get caught doing any one of these illegal activities. You may think shoplifting is just putting an item in your...
Zelle users have been scammed out of thousands. How to avoid being targeted on money apps
About 1 in 10 people say they have been victimized on money transfer apps.
MarketRealist
