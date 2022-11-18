Read full article on original website
Related
I Want My Holiday Outfits to Impress, so I'm Shopping These Nordstrom Items
Take one look at my social media feed, and you'll notice pretty quickly that I lean toward a minimalistic aesthetic, so sequins and glitter aren't always at the top of my mind. Ask me to choose between black or hot pink, and I guarantee the former wins every time. But this holiday season, I'm in the mood to shake it up and add an unexpected element to my party looks. I've been inspired by the fashion set's commitment to all things feathered and metallic, and I think it's time for me to dabble in these textures. Keep scrolling to shop the 20 party pieces I'm gravitating toward from Nordstrom.
I'm Not a Big Black Friday Shopper, But I Can't Miss Out on These Buys
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. In case you don't have thousands of promotional Black Friday emails sitting in your inbox, allow me to give you the lowdown on the products worth checking out. Truthfully, I'm not one to scour the internet for the top deals. Instead, I like to check my wish list first to see if any of my saved items are on sale. This way, I'm strategic about my purchases and not just buying another black sweater because it happens to be 10% off. Don't get me wrong—I love a spontaneous shopping spree as much as the next girl, but with endless online options, my process makes things a little easier. Luckily for me, some of my wish-list items have already made the Black Friday cut: the Balenciaga Le Cagole bag, New Balance sneakers, and this incredible Celine bomber jacket are (shockingly) included. So keep scrolling to shop my fashion and home décor picks before they sell out.
Shopbop Has Chic Basics—Here Are the Best Options From the Black Friday Sale
Shopbop is a go-to retailer for basically every editor on our team. While the assortment of designer items and more statement-making picks are always enticing, it's the basics—especially those elevated picks—that often make it into our carts. After all, it's these staples that act as the foundational elements in our wardrobes.
25 Stunning New Holiday J.Crew Items I'm Shocked Haven't Sold Out Yet
By now you are well aware that J.Crew is officially one of our favorite retailers again. J.Crew is known for excelling at all the classics including tailoring, sweaters, and more, but there is one category, however, that is catching our attention now more than ever and that is the assortment of holiday pieces. Featuring an array of sparkles, feathers, and rich colors, J.Crew has really outdone itself this season with its festive frocks, accessories, and footwear.
The Early Bird Gets the Worm: 30 Pre–Black Friday Sale Items I'm Not Missing
Penny-pinching fashion people, rejoice! This week is the shopping equivalent of the Super Bowl, which means deals on deals and endless sales on everything from kitchen gadgets to pet supplies. The aggressive influx of marketing emails and sale notifications can get overwhelming fast, so I'm pointing you to a sale worth checking out amid all of the others. Ironically, it's not actually an official Black Friday sale, but the scope of deals might as well be.
$50 and Under—Here Are The 20 Best Beauty Gifts I'm Shopping at Nordstrom
I approach gift-giving like it's a sport. Seriously—I don't mess around. I start brainstorming in the summer (this year, it was July). I take down all my ideas in a note on my phone, and I slowly add to it throughout the months, until November. That's when I feel ready to decide on the perfect gift for everyone on my list. Then, I'll set aside one afternoon to click 'add to cart' in one glorious blaze of holiday shopping.
41 Chic Finds I'm Obsessing Over Right Now From J.Crew, H&M, and Nordstrom
I stumble upon a lot of great fashion finds while writing Who What Wear stories every week, and what makes the job fun and satisfying is being able to share the absolute best sartorial gems with you, our dear readers. There is a handful of items that have been getting me particularly excited this season from J.Crew, H&M, and Nordstrom, three retailers I happen to peruse a great deal. Below, I'm sharing the crème de la crème of trend-forward finds—from striking sweaters to beautiful boots and party-ready pieces—including a little something for every taste and budget.
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—Here's What I'm Buying From the Black Friday Sale
As a former Nordstrom buyer and current stylist and blogger, Susie Wright could easily be considered a shopping expert. As a result, we're always interested in learning about what she's adding to her offering to elevate her wardrobe. With Nordstrom's Black Friday sale in action, she let us know that there are a few specific items she's buying from the sale because of the standout deals.
I'm a Beauty Editor, and This Is What I'm Buying in Sephora's Black Friday Sale
Stop everything because Sephora is about to launch its Black Friday deals, and we could not be more excited for some savings on our favorite beauty products. The retailer is known for its expansive brand offering and beauty deals in the lead-up to the festive season, so it's safe to say that when we heard that Sephora was launching a week's worth of savings from 11/21 to 11/28, we got our cards ready.
I Tried On Many J.Crew and Madewell Sweaters—These 9 Are Keepers
As I'm someone who counts sweaters as one of their top three favorite clothing items, you're in good hands with this one. I scrolled through the dozens of options at J.Crew and Madewell and carefully chose the most stylish ones to try on for your shopping consideration. These six J.Crew and three Madewell sweaters are the cream of the knitwear crop, and I'm here to tell you exactly why.
I'm Into Edgy Trends—30 Ultra-Cool Pieces I'm Eyeing From Shopbop
If your daily dress code includes black and extreme cutouts, then this shopping haul is for you. We previously touched on how the edgier side of things is currently in the fashion spotlight—just look at the popularity of Balenciaga and Coperni right now—and it's only ramping up into 2023. More designers have also taken note, which may explain why everything seems to have cargo details or is covered in leather. I too am all in, and my Shopbop cart is the evidence.
Don't Tell Anyone, But Amazon Has My Favorite On-Sale Fashion and Beauty Items
Whenever I think of Amazon, the first thing that comes to mind is décor, home-organization pieces, and last-minute Halloween costumes. Recently, however, that's changed for me. I have been seeing great fashion and beauty products ordered from Amazon all over my TikTok, and I'm amazed at how many really great products people were ordering from Amazon. It seems like I'm a little behind the curve, but I've seen the light and realized Amazon is not just a spot for makeup-brush holders and black cat ears. It's actually a go-to spot for skincare, makeup, and clothing items. During my latest Amazon deep dive, I found 27 products that are so good you'd never guess I ordered them on Amazon. Not to mention, Cyber Week is here, so Amazon is offering major discounts right now.
26 Sneakers That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish From Nordstrom and Zappos
For years, I was all about style before comfort. Fast-forward to a gnarly Achilles injury, and in more recent years, I’ve been learning to lean into comfort. As a casual-shoe lover, I’ve been on the hunt for a pair of sneakers that is not only sartorially pleasing but also comfortable while ideally providing ample arch support. While the comfortable-shoe choices aren’t always the pinnacle of stylish, I was determined to dig through the internet to find a foot-friendly solution to a very important question.
You're Done: 6 Winter Trends I Vetoed From My Closet (And 6 I'm Adding)
While I'm a big champion of shopping with longevity in mind, I'm also not immune to current trends. Being a fashion editor, I've always found it fun to look at every single thing that's trending and handpick the few that speak to my personal style so I can freshen up my outfit rotations. As much as I wish every single item I buy could stay in my closet forever, trying out new trends inevitably means that other ones will get the boot. My small NYC closet can only handle so much...
Miranda Kerr Just Dropped Her Holiday Gift Guide, and I Want Everything
If I were to pick a celebrity to buy me a holiday gift, Miranda Kerr would be on the top of my list. There's no doubt about it—the supermodel, entrepreneur, and founder and CEO of Kora Organics has downright impeccable taste. Unfortunately for me, chances are pretty slim that...
Luxury Gifts From Net-a-Porter That You'll Definitely Want to Keep for Yourself
After consulting with one too many of my friends' boyfriends, I've come to the conclusion that gift-giving is a rare talent. No shade to them, but my expert shopping advice has single-handedly saved a few relationships. This year, I'm getting ahead of the drama and curating a foolproof shopping list from Net-a-Porter's luxe gift edit. For the home décor enthusiast, Assouline's coffee-table books are always a good idea. If you're overdue for a fine-jewelry gift, Irene Neuwirth's 18-karat gold options will score you major points. And if you're simply out of ideas, you can never go wrong with an Acne Studios scarf or a Gucci Jackie bag. Keep scrolling to shop all the pieces that could very well save your relationships this season. (But don't blame me if you decide to keep them for yourself.)
What's Better Than One Gift? 25, Of Course: Shop Beauty's Best Advent Calendars
Okay, hear me out: An advent calendar is by far the most cost-effective purchase you can make this holiday season. A bold claim, I know, but after combing through pretty much all the beauty advent calendars on the market and doing the math for each, I can confidently say that each calendar's price per product is absolutely unmatched.
The 6 Hat Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing This Winter, Guaranteed
Without sounding like a seasonal cliché, I'm shocked we're already discussing (and wearing) winter trends. I don't know if I'm alone here, but this year, it feels like the lead-up to winter vanished and suddenly sub-freezing temperatures and snowstorms were knocking at our door. With the climate swinging like a pendulum from one extreme to the other, it's hard to be completely prepared for changing of the seasons, but try we will! In my neck of the woods, winter is firmly here, so let's talk about the fall/winter 2022 trends we'll be translating into our own wardrobes: accessories edition.
42 Things You Have to See From Zara, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter Right Now
The holidays are on the horizon, and I don't know about you, but I'm in the mood to shop for festive pieces and basics to fill the holes in my winter wardrobe. Luckily, the internet has blessed us with plenty of options—particularly from Shopbop, Net-a-Porter, and Zara, the retailers at the center of this month's edition of 42 Things.
I've Tried All the Popular Activewear Brands—These Pieces Are My Current Faves
There's one thing all successful workout sessions have in common—solid gear. Whether you're trying to scale to the top of the highest mountain peak or you're rolling like the river through those vinyasa flows, good activewear can really impact your movements. As someone who pays extra close attention to the clothing I wear, I've become pretty familiar with the most popular activewear brands over the years. Nordstrom, Athleta, and Lululemon are a few retailers whose offerings have stood out to me among the pack.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0