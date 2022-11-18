KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Florida and one from Kansas are both dead after the car they were in flew off an I-635 overpass in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Kaw Dr. just under the I-635 overpass with reports of a fatality crash.

