Kansas City, KS

WIBW

3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday afternoon. According to the police, it happened in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace around 12:19 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Florida and one from Kansas are both dead after the car they were in flew off an I-635 overpass in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Kaw Dr. just under the I-635 overpass with reports of a fatality crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

KCPD: Deadly shooting inside apartment building

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and asking the public for help with the investigation. Just after 12:15a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of E. Armour in Kansas City, according to KCPD Captain Leslie Foreman. Police received multiple calls about gunshots in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
ksal.com

Head-On Interstate Crash Kills Driver

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 70 late Saturday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale from Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck headed west. She crossed the median and ran into an oncoming Freightliner semi head-on.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City man accused of shooting into apartment, killing mother of four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a mother of four Wednesday night in Independence. Jackson County prosecutors charged Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
