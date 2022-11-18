Read full article on original website
Police: 2 shot, killed Tuesday near East 28th Street, Prospect Avenue in KCMO
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a deadly double shooting early Tuesday afternoon near a KCPD police station.
WIBW
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
KCTV 5
1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday afternoon. According to the police, it happened in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace around 12:19 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body...
Woman dies in Monday afternoon shooting in Kansas City, Kansas
A man is in custody in connection to a homicide that left a woman dead in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday morning. Police responded to the 1600 block of south 52nd Terrace and found the woman dead.
Kansas City woman killed in head-on crash with semi
A 34-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a head-on crash in Geary County on late Saturday.
WIBW
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Florida and one from Kansas are both dead after the car they were in flew off an I-635 overpass in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Kaw Dr. just under the I-635 overpass with reports of a fatality crash.
KCPD: Deadly shooting inside apartment building
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and asking the public for help with the investigation. Just after 12:15a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of E. Armour in Kansas City, according to KCPD Captain Leslie Foreman. Police received multiple calls about gunshots in the area.
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
MSHP trooper's vehicle struck by gunfire during pursuit Saturday
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle was struck by gunfire during a pursuit Saturday night.
2 killed in single-vehicle crash on Kaw Drive
Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Kaw Drive Monday afternoon after their vehicle left the roadway, went airborne, and landed on its rooftop.
1 adult transported, 2 dogs perish in Kansas Avenue fire
One adult was transported to an area hospital, and two dogs perished in an early morning fire on Kansas Avenue.
Suspects running from KCPD fled crash that injured driver
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that occurred Friday night in Kansas City. Police attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation in the area of 43rd and Cleveland, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The Dodge refused to...
ksal.com
Head-On Interstate Crash Kills Driver
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 70 late Saturday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale from Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck headed west. She crossed the median and ran into an oncoming Freightliner semi head-on.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy. He was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
KMBC.com
Kansas City man accused of shooting into apartment, killing mother of four
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a mother of four Wednesday night in Independence. Jackson County prosecutors charged Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
I-435 eastbound past Wornall Road reopens after crash Saturday afternoon
Interstate 435 eastbound just past Wornall Road reopened around 5:20 p.m. after an injury accident. The collision took place just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
KCPD releases helicopter video as part of crackdown on sideshows
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, took to social media Thursday as part of a continued campaign to highlight enforcement efforts around illegal sideshows on city intersections.
Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate double shooting Thursday
Police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri. Around 10 a.m., authorities were called to the area of 5151 East Red Bridge Road.
