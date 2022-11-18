Read full article on original website
Quartz
🌏 Shuffle off this mortal oil
Russia has lost 90% of its oil business in northern Europe... Regional shipments have plummeted to 95,000 barrels per day from mid-October to mid-November, Bloomberg reports. The EU is now two weeks out from imposing its Russian oil price cap. …while OPEC+ is considering an increase in oil output. Members...
Quartz
🌎 Is Genesis next?
Genesis engaged in high-risk lending practices. Crypto’s largest lender, which halted operations last week fearing contagion from FTX’s collapse, at times offered loans that were unsecured or secured with collateral from other clients. A rail strike looms over the US festive period. Four unions have now rejected a...
Quartz
🌏 A bittersweet deal
The COP27 deal delivered a loss and damage fund, but fell short of reducing emissions. The historic win for climate finance was overshadowed by the failure to make progress on phasing out fossil fuels. China recorded its first covid death in almost 6 months. The announcement comes as cases rise...
Quartz
🌎 Bob Iger's Disney sequel
The COP27 deal delivered a loss and damage fund, but fell short of reducing emissions. The historic win for climate finance was overshadowed by the failure to make progress on phasing out fossil fuels. Bob Iger got a Disney sequel. The former CEO is back at the helm of the...
Quartz
FTX’s collapse hits Africa’s crypto community
Sam Bankman-Fried has quickly become a persona non grata everywhere, including in Africa. Once hailed as a crypto guru, the collapse of his FTX exchange platform has sent shockwaves round the world, taking with it billions of investors’ money. Even as he continues to thread tweets with apologetic overtones, Africans are taking stock of their own losses.
Musk puts Twitter blue check relaunch on hold ‘until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation’
Twitter chief Elon Musk announced on Monday night that he would delay the relaunch of his new Twitter blue check program until the platform develops a strategy with “high confidence of stopping impersonation.”. “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation,” wrote Musk....
Jimmy Fallon Mocks Elon Musk With Trump Snub Reason
"The Tonight Show" host suggested the real reason the former president has so far not returned to Twitter.
American fans give up Thanksgiving to travel to World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Hector Garcia’s family had a hard time understanding his decision to travel to this year’s World Cup and abandon his annual gathering of 30 family and friends. “This would have been my 40th year cooking turkey and I gave that up to be...
Quartz
Rail strike, by the digits
12: The rail unions that must approve their deals to prevent a strike. 322: Business groups that wrote to Biden to make sure all the deals go through because a rail shutdown would cripple all parts of the US economy. $2 billion: The estimated daily impact of a railway lockout.
Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities. After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim Yo Jong, who is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother, lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.” Kim compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She said North Korea would consider the U.S.-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation.”
Italian premier presents economic measures on energy, family
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has presented the government's first economic policy initiatives
