Grand County officials OK plans for boarding home for Winter Park employees in neighborhood outside of Fraser

Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Capping short-term rentals, winter weather and a new book’s take on Copper Mountain and Frisco
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Frisco and Copper Mountain Resort are the subject of a new coming-of-age and adventure book, ‘Ski Bum’. Colin Clancy lived vicariously through stories when he was young, and he hopes to share a...
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain slides off Condé Nast Traveler rankings, but business leaders say it has no impact on visitation
Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
Summit Daily News
Key funding windfall secures 135 apartments for Summit County workforce amid ‘housing crisis’
Construction will begin this spring on 135 for-rent apartments available to Summit County workers who require affordable housing thanks to tax credits that will fund low-income units in the project. Smith Ranch Apartments will include three, two- to three-story buildings that will house 65 units for low-income earners and 70...
Fort Morgan Times
Brown Palace forced to cancel Thanksgiving dinner and temporarily close hotel after fire
Thanksgiving is canceled at the Brown Palace this year. The historic Denver hotel was forced to close its kitchen and restaurants on Nov. 17 after a fire in a 130-year-old chimney in the basement damaged the property’s boilers. That means it had to cancel about 400 Thanksgiving reservations at...
Summit Daily News
Staying in town? Here’s a list of restaurants open in Summit County on Thanksgiving
Editor’s note: If your restaurant is open on Thanksgiving but is not included on this list, email Summit Daily’s digital engagement editor, Jenna deJong, at jdejong@summitdaily.com. People looking for a hassle-free Thanksgiving in the mountains, fear not. Some Summit County restaurants are open on the holiday, meaning anyone...
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: What are options for solar in Summit County?
I’d love to get solar panels on my house, but I live in the woods and my roof is shaded most of the day. Are there any other options?. Rooftop solar sure is sexy, but there are a variety of reasons why it might not be a good fit for everyone. So, if you rent, live under the cover of trees, or worry about the upfront cost of panels, can you still benefit from solar electricity?
94kix.com
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Summit Daily News
Man makes Guinness World Records history with rail grind at Beaver Creek
Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew member at Beaver...
Summit Daily News
Vail gives go-ahead for $500K in inflation relief, retention bonuses
VAIL — Using savings from unfilled positions, the town of Vail intends to distribute around $500,000 in inflation relief and retention bonuses to its employees this year. Vail Town Manager Russ Forrest said at the Town Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting that these bonuses are meant to “address the inflation and labor pressure we’re certainly feeling within the valley.”
Summit Daily News
Frisco Nordic Center wins Best Nordic Ski Area for Best of Summit 2022
Summit County is an outdoor lover’s paradise during the winter. With so many accessible activities to choose from, it is hard to not constantly be doing something even when winter storms bring frigid conditions. One place visitors go is the Frisco Nordic Center, which won the category of Best...
Thieves caught on camera ransacking car in Cherry Creek
Video captured by a Cherry Creek resident shows thieves getting into the car and then callously taking what they please.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Summit Daily News
NextFifty Initiative awards $30K grant to Summit County Community & Senior Center
The NextFifty Initiative, which aims to improve the quality of life in older adults, announced $120,642 in grants to five organizations in central Colorado. One of those is the Summit County Community & Senior Center, which received a $30,000 grant. The organizations that received funds serve older adults in a...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Commerce City crash
One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a crash in Commerce City.
Here’s how much snow fell in your city Thursday-Friday
A fresh blanket of snow arrived in Colorado on Thursday, causing slick road conditions and dropping temperatures.
Veteran shields girlfriend from Club Q gunfire
As stories of survivors continue to surface from the Club Q shooting, stories of heroes who stepped forward in the face of danger are also being uncovered.
Bicyclist injured in car crash on Sheridan Boulevard
A crash at west Arizona Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard caused Denver Police to close northbound Sheridan between Louisiana Avenue and Arizona Avenue. The crash involved a vehicle and a bicyclist. Police reported serious injuries at the scene via a twitter post. As of 11:30 a.m., roads remain closed and...
Concerned with slow drivers in snow? Here’s what you should do
Snow has arrived to Colorado. If you have ever driven in the snowy conditions, then you know how dangerous some days can be.
Summit Daily News
Colorado State Rep. Julie McCluskie is ‘honored’ to be next House speaker
For four years, Rep. Julie McCluskie has represented Summit County, as well as Delta, Gunnison, Lake and Pitkin counties, in the Colorado House of Representatives. After redistricting, she will represent House District 13, which contains Jackson, Grand, Summit, Lake and Park counties and the majority of Chaffee County. Throughout her...
Colorado town to hit -13 degrees overnight, single-digit temps expected across the state
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Coloradans across the state are in for a frigid Friday night, with temperatures in most areas expected to plummet into the single digits. The service is also calling for some regions to dip into the negatives, with the town of Walden notably forecasted...
