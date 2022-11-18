North Korea claims Friday's launch was a 'new kind of intercontinental ballistic missile'

Read full article on original website
U.S. Has These Options to Stop A Missile Coming from North Korea
On Friday, Japan warned that the U.S. is within the range of the intercontinental ballistic missiles launched by North Korea.
South Korea says recovered North Korean missile dates from 1960s
South Korea said Wednesday that a North Korean missile fired toward the South last week was an SA-5 surface-to-air missile weapon that dates back to the 1960s.Nov. 9, 2022.
South Korea scrambles jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes north of border amid tensions
SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean warplanes flying north of the military border over four hours on Friday. The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called tactical measure line, drawn to up 20 kilometres (12 miles)...
Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine OLD
Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in...
North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test
North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
An ICBM From North Korea Had The Range to Hit US Mainland
According to the defence minister of Japan, North Korea has fired off an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with enough range to strike the US mainland. About 210 kilometers (130 miles) west of Hokkaido, the missile landed in sea.
North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
Ex-South Korean leader to give up dogs given by North Korea's Kim
South Korea's former president, Moon Jae In, said on Monday that he plans to give up a pair of dogs sent as a gift by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, citing a lack of support from his successor.Nov. 7, 2022.
US, allies clash with China, Russia over NKorea missiles
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies have clashed with China and Russia over North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the divided U.N. Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield sai that North Korea’s “staggering 59 ballistic missile launches this year,” including 13 since Oct. 27, are about more than advancing Pyongyang’s military capabilities and seek to raise stoke fear in its neighbors. She said 13 of the 15 Security Council members have condemned North Korea’s actions but Pyongyang has been protected by China and Russia. China’s U.N. ambassador countered that North Korea’s launches are directly linked to large-scale U.S.-South Korean military exercises.
North Korea fired ballistic missile that landed near South Korea: Seoul
North Korea fired a ballistic missile Thursday that landed in waters just east of the Korean Peninsula, according to the South Korean government. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launch of the short-range ballistic missile from the North’s eastern coastal Wonsan area at 10:48 a.m., just hours after North Korean officials threatened "fiercer" military actions amid alleged provocations by the U.S., South Korea, and Japan.
North Korea launches ICBM that could reach entire U.S. mainland, Japan says
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, Japan's defense minister said. The United States quickly condemned the launch and...
North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, according to Japan's defense minister.The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to guarantee the safety of its own mainland and of allies South Korea and Japan.At the regional APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Vice President Kamala Harris called Friday's launch a "brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions" that "destabilizes security in the region, and...
US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile launch
US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada vowed to pressure North Korea as they held urgent talks Friday on Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Hours after North Korea launched the missile, which Japan said landed in its waters but was capable of striking the US mainland, Harris met the leaders of close US partners on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.
North Korea insists it has never had arms dealings with Russia
North Korea’s military has denied American claims that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, accusing Washington of spreading “groundless” rumours to “tarnish” its image. The White House said last week that Russia is secretly supplying a...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it's unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday in one of its most powerful tests ever, with Japan saying the weapon may have had the range to hit the US mainland. - 'A clear message' - The launch comes a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile in what Pyongyang said was a response to Sunday's talks between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.
US flies supersonic bombers in response to North Korea's new ICBM launch
The U.S. military on Saturday responded to recent missile launches from North Korea by flying two supersonic bombers alongside South Korean and Japanese warplanes. North Korea on Friday drew international ire after it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable (ICBM) of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and with a range that could reach anywhere on the U.S.’s mainland.
North Korea fires 23 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment" and Washington denounced as "reckless".
Australia Condemns North Korean Missile Launch
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit. "These unprecedented multiple ballistic missile launches undermine our security. They are reckless actions," said Albanese,...
Factbox-North Korea's new Hwasong-17 'monster missile'
SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - North Korea said it test fired its massive new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), in what analysts said may be the first successful launch of the system after doubts were raised about earlier claims.
