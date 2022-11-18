From groomed trails and skating on the reservoir and guided ice fishing to indoor bowling and drinks, Dillon offers many activities through the winter months. Summit County may be famous for its skiing and snowboarding, but Dillon has become a hub for other wintertime activities, including an extensive network of almost entirely flat recreation trails built on the frozen ice of the Dillon Reservoir. Add skating xand guided ice fishing to that mix – plus some warmer indoor choices – and you have lots of options to keep the entire family occupied during your visit.

DILLON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO