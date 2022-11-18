Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Four things to know about the lower Colorado River basin
COLORADO — Staff and board members from the Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District, along with other water managers from across western Colorado, this month visited the lower basin states — Nevada, Arizona and California — on what they called a fact-finding trip. The tour took...
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain slides off Condé Nast Traveler rankings, but business leaders say it has no impact on visitation
Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
Summit Daily News
Avalanche closes I-70 near Loveland Ski Area Monday; Vail Pass skiers trigger slide Saturday
“Deep blue, Alpine” skies and “soft, glittering snow” enticed four skiers to take turns down a north-facing slope near Uneva Peak close to Vail Pass Saturday, Nov. 19, but as the second skier carved down the backcountry run, the snow collapsed around him. The first skier was...
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Capping short-term rentals, winter weather and a new book’s take on Copper Mountain and Frisco
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Frisco and Copper Mountain Resort are the subject of a new coming-of-age and adventure book, ‘Ski Bum’. Colin Clancy lived vicariously through stories when he was young, and he hopes to share a...
Coroner IDs man found dead in vehicle on Saturday
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is investigating a man’s death after he was found in his vehicle on Saturday in Longmont. According to Longmont police, an officer was patrolling near 110 S. Martin St. when the officer observed a security gate to a Longmont City Service Center, the CNG Fueling Center, was either open or missing.
Summit Daily News
Vail gives go-ahead for $500K in inflation relief, retention bonuses
VAIL — Using savings from unfilled positions, the town of Vail intends to distribute around $500,000 in inflation relief and retention bonuses to its employees this year. Vail Town Manager Russ Forrest said at the Town Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting that these bonuses are meant to “address the inflation and labor pressure we’re certainly feeling within the valley.”
Summit Daily News
Colorado State Rep. Julie McCluskie is ‘honored’ to be next House speaker
For four years, Rep. Julie McCluskie has represented Summit County, as well as Delta, Gunnison, Lake and Pitkin counties, in the Colorado House of Representatives. After redistricting, she will represent House District 13, which contains Jackson, Grand, Summit, Lake and Park counties and the majority of Chaffee County. Throughout her...
Eagle County recovers 30 pounds of meth, cocaine
The K-9 detected packaged methamphetamine and cocaine in two hidden compartments under the front seats.
Summit Daily News
Key funding windfall secures 135 apartments for Summit County workforce amid ‘housing crisis’
Construction will begin this spring on 135 for-rent apartments available to Summit County workers who require affordable housing thanks to tax credits that will fund low-income units in the project. Smith Ranch Apartments will include three, two- to three-story buildings that will house 65 units for low-income earners and 70...
Evergreen’s El Rancho to get new life from Bonanno Concepts in 2023
Anticipating an early January opening, El Rancho Colorado is going to receive new life from Bonanno Restaurant Concepts after closing last spring.
Summit Daily News
Staying in town? Here’s a list of restaurants open in Summit County on Thanksgiving
Editor’s note: If your restaurant is open on Thanksgiving but is not included on this list, email Summit Daily’s digital engagement editor, Jenna deJong, at jdejong@summitdaily.com. People looking for a hassle-free Thanksgiving in the mountains, fear not. Some Summit County restaurants are open on the holiday, meaning anyone...
Aspen Daily News
One foot in front of the other
The wind howls. Heavy breathing and crunching snow, one foot in front of the other they march. These are the “boot packers,” a community of local volunteers who spend eight-hour days during the pre-season, stomping up and down the steep terrain of Aspen Highlands. Among them is 25-year-old...
Summit Daily News
Wintertime Adventures in Dillon ￼
From groomed trails and skating on the reservoir and guided ice fishing to indoor bowling and drinks, Dillon offers many activities through the winter months. Summit County may be famous for its skiing and snowboarding, but Dillon has become a hub for other wintertime activities, including an extensive network of almost entirely flat recreation trails built on the frozen ice of the Dillon Reservoir. Add skating xand guided ice fishing to that mix – plus some warmer indoor choices – and you have lots of options to keep the entire family occupied during your visit.
FOX21News.com
Tear-jerking moment momma chimp reunited with baby
Watch the tear-jerking moment a chimp gorilla is reunited with her baby. Tear-jerking moment momma chimp reunited with baby. Watch the tear-jerking moment a chimp gorilla is reunited with her baby. Snow Plow Safety. The Magic of Lights Preview. Outlets at Castle Rock & Silverthorne Holiday shopping. Outlets at Castle...
Summit Daily News
Building Hope to present 5Point Adventure Film Festival in Breckenridge in December
The community is invited for an evening of outdoor films in December. The 5Point Adventure Film Festival, presented by Building Hope Summit County, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge. According to a news release, 5Point Film curates and...
Comments / 0