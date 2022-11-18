ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Summit Daily News

Four things to know about the lower Colorado River basin

COLORADO — Staff and board members from the Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District, along with other water managers from across western Colorado, this month visited the lower basin states — Nevada, Arizona and California — on what they called a fact-finding trip. The tour took...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Vail Mountain slides off Condé Nast Traveler rankings, but business leaders say it has no impact on visitation

Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
VAIL, CO
The Longmont Leader

Coroner IDs man found dead in vehicle on Saturday

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is investigating a man’s death after he was found in his vehicle on Saturday in Longmont. According to Longmont police, an officer was patrolling near 110 S. Martin St. when the officer observed a security gate to a Longmont City Service Center, the CNG Fueling Center, was either open or missing.
LONGMONT, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail gives go-ahead for $500K in inflation relief, retention bonuses

VAIL — Using savings from unfilled positions, the town of Vail intends to distribute around $500,000 in inflation relief and retention bonuses to its employees this year. Vail Town Manager Russ Forrest said at the Town Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting that these bonuses are meant to “address the inflation and labor pressure we’re certainly feeling within the valley.”
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado State Rep. Julie McCluskie is ‘honored’ to be next House speaker

For four years, Rep. Julie McCluskie has represented Summit County, as well as Delta, Gunnison, Lake and Pitkin counties, in the Colorado House of Representatives. After redistricting, she will represent House District 13, which contains Jackson, Grand, Summit, Lake and Park counties and the majority of Chaffee County. Throughout her...
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

One foot in front of the other

The wind howls. Heavy breathing and crunching snow, one foot in front of the other they march. These are the “boot packers,” a community of local volunteers who spend eight-hour days during the pre-season, stomping up and down the steep terrain of Aspen Highlands. Among them is 25-year-old...
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Wintertime Adventures in Dillon ￼

From groomed trails and skating on the reservoir and guided ice fishing to indoor bowling and drinks, Dillon offers many activities through the winter months. Summit County may be famous for its skiing and snowboarding, but Dillon has become a hub for other wintertime activities, including an extensive network of almost entirely flat recreation trails built on the frozen ice of the Dillon Reservoir. Add skating xand guided ice fishing to that mix – plus some warmer indoor choices – and you have lots of options to keep the entire family occupied during your visit.
DILLON, CO
FOX21News.com

Tear-jerking moment momma chimp reunited with baby

Watch the tear-jerking moment a chimp gorilla is reunited with her baby. Tear-jerking moment momma chimp reunited with baby. Watch the tear-jerking moment a chimp gorilla is reunited with her baby. Snow Plow Safety. The Magic of Lights Preview. Outlets at Castle Rock & Silverthorne Holiday shopping. Outlets at Castle...
CASTLE ROCK, CO

