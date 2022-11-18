Read full article on original website
Bradley “Brad” Canfield, 64
Bradley “Brad” Canfield, 64, of Sheridan, IL passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 after a three-year courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 29, 1958 in Dixon, IL the son of Jerry Canfield and Rosalie Adrian. He worked for Brakur Cabinet Co. in Joliet, IL for over 20 years. He loved his woodworking and NASCAR. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Linda L. Ciesielczyk, “Nani”, 75
Linda L. Ciesielczyk, “Nani”, 75, of Somonauk, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 18,2022, with the love of her family surrounding her. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Edward; son, Clifford C. (Gina) Ciesielczyk of Somonauk; daughter, Billie Mae (Steve) Marko of Marseilles; grandchildren, Janine (Scott), Sarah, Grace (Jacob), Clifford J., Eli, Justin, Emma, Miranda, Raven, William (Ariel), Richard, Kylie (Kyle), Cody; great-grandchildren, Brynnlee, Lexie, Sadie, Haven, Todd; sisters, Antionette, Mary; brother, William (Loni), as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mary Ann Stevenson, 95
Mary Ann Stevenson, 95, of Sandwich, IL passed away on November 19, 2022. Mary was born on April 29, 1927 in Sandwich, IL to Forrest and Lila (Legner) Hough. Mary Ann is survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; Her husband, Harold Stevenson;...
Elgin man killed in Kane County crash
An Elgin man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Plank Road, south of Pingree Grove in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as 22-year-old Harvey S. Barrios, of Elgin. Police say Barrios was attempting to pass a vehicle while he was eastbound on Plank Road when his vehicle hit a westbound vehicle head-on. Barrios was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
LGBTQ+ discussion is part of Oswego 308 learning
In the Oswego 308 School District with nearly 5,000 high school students, there are different groups; one is the LGBTQ+ community. Your browser does not support the audio element. That’s Oswego High School teacher Mike Leali, who appeared in a book talk on the 308 website recently. In the...
Sandwich Police Department moves into new building at 1251 E. 6th Street
The Sandwich Police Department on Tuesday moved into its new building at 1251 E. 6th Street. Chief of Police Jim Bianchi says anyone who has business with the police department needs to go to the new location. Bianchi says there will be signs directing people to the new station at the now former police station on E. College Street. The phone number to reach the department at 815-786-7261 is not changing.
Kendall County deputies to be featured on Investigation Discovery channel
Three Kendall County deputies are to be featured on the Investigation Discovery channel program "Body Cam." According to the Kendall County Sheriff's Office, the show will feature body worn camera footage from Deputies Sam Markusic, Tyler Giannotti, and Jacquie Mielke as they rescued two people and a dog from a burning house in Montgomery back in January.
Accused GPS thieves wanted on nationwide arrest warrants
Two people are wanted on nationwide warrants for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of GPS units. Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are accused of stealing GPS units throughout Livingston County. The value of the GPS units is approximately $100,000. The warrants were issued by law enforcement after an extensive...
Yorkville woman charged with driving under the influence after DeKalb County crash
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Yorkville woman is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a rollover crash on Perry Road north of Hinckley early Sunday morning. Police say 33-year-old Heather Galbreath, of Yorkville, went off the roadway at Mack Road, went airborne, and overturned...
DeKalb man charged in crash that resulted in death of four-year-old
A DeKalb man is facing multiple charges stemming from a crash that resulted in the death of a four-year-old girl in early October near Maple Park. 20-year-old Edgar Barrios is charged with aggravated DUI, reckless homicide, and others. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says Barrios was heading eastbound on Route...
Oswego High School student accused of bringing replica gun to school
An Oswego High School student is being charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly brining a replica, or look alike, gun to school on Tuesday, according to the Oswego Police Department. The seventeen-year-old student had shown the replica to some other students who reported it to school authorities. Police say there...
Remember to get that turkey in the fridge to thaw
If you haven't already, it might be time to get that frozen turkey in the fridge to thaw ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday. DeKalb County Health Department Environmental Health Practitioner Dawn Nance says that thawing times vary. The USDA suggests about one day per four to five pounds of thawing...
Police respond to two back-to-back, hit-and-run crashes on Route 47
Police in Yorkville responded to two hit-run-run crashes on Route 47 Friday afternoon. A news release from the police department says that a white pickup truck made a wide right turn onto Route 47 from westbound Galena Road a hit southbound vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light. Police...
