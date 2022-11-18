Read full article on original website
WAFF
Shooting outside of Huntsville apartment complex leaves one with life-threatening injuries, three suspects detained
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex has left one victim with life-threatening injuries, officials say. The shooting took place at Anthem Apartments and Cottages located at 740 Plummer Road. A witness who lives in the apartments says they heard gunshots and were being advised to return to their apartments.
Texas man charged in connection to Lawrence County pharmacy, insurance office burglaries
Authorities have arrested a man from Texas in connection to multiple business burglaries in Lawrence County.
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
1 seriously wounded in afternoon Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded this afternoon in a shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Bob Wallace and Triana Boulevard at 1:15 p.m. A second call came out at 1:18 p.m. at 9th Ave and 10th...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday night crash
---- A motorcyclist was killed in a Monday night crash in Decatur. The Decatur Police Department said the wreck involving a motorcycle and vehicle happened about 10 p.m. Monday. Officers said the motorcycle was struck by the vehicle while traveling southbound on Bethel Road. The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries...
2 foreign exchange students removed from Valley Head woman’s home in drug investigation
VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - Two foreign exchange students were removed from a Valley Head woman’s home after an investigation was conducted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2. According to a press release from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Catherine Findley, 52, was arrested and charged...
Search on for Cullman County armed robbery suspect
Cullman County authorities have released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with a Monday afternoon armed robbery. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a Holly Pond business at about 1:45 p.m. A man wearing a camouflage mask and hat entered...
wbrc.com
Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
Limestone Co. Correctional Officer assaulted by inmate
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reported an assault on a correctional officer by an inmate on Friday. Correctional Officer Ernest Sterling saw inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm in his cell, officials say. Madison hit Sterling several times in the head with a serving tray.
wdhn.com
Huntsville man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found “unresponsive” in his cell earlier this week. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says 44-year-old Kishon Green was pronounced dead on November 14, despite life-saving efforts performed by prison staff.
mynwapaper.com
Winston Sheriff's Office discovers pounds of drugs after accidental shooting
LYNN - A Haleyville man is actively being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies on numerous drug-related charges after authorities responded to a shooting call to find pounds of meth and marijuana along with Fentanyl stashed in his vehicle. Warrants have already been signed by the Winston County Sheriff’s Office...
Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit after alleged theft offenders Saturday evening. According to Police spokesperson Rosalind White, the pursuit started at 5:42 pm at a business on the 3100 block of Memorial Pkwy. The pursuit ended in the area of Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive, where two people were then taken into custody.
One killed in Franklin Co. TN burglary
FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - One man was shot and killed during a burglary in Franklin County, Tennessee Sunday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of a reported burglary on Freedom Ln. in Winchester around 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found Jonathan Rollins, 47, with at least one gunshot wound.
Multiple residents displaced following Madison apartment fire
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple Madison residents were displaced Monday evening following a fire at an area apartment complex. The fire happened at the Madison Pines Apartment Homes complex on Gillespie Road. Madison Fire & Rescue officials on the scene said once units arrived they were met with heavy fire and smoke.
Alabama woman jailed for using drugs during pregnancy wasn’t pregnant, lawsuit says
A woman jailed in Etowah County for allegedly using drugs during pregnancy has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office saying she wasn’t pregnant, and that investigators placed a child’s words over medical confirmation. Stacey Freeman of Gallant was under investigation by the Department of Human Resources...
