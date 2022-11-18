ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CLT Airport Expects Over 800k Passengers During Thanksgiving Holiday

By TheOlympiaDShow
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZRrX_0jFkC2Em00

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Thanksgiving travel got underway on Thursday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Over the next 10 days, the airport expects to handle approximately 822,000 passengers.

Due to the ongoing construction at the airport and the significant increase in travel during holidays, the airport asks passengers to be patient, plan ahead and arrive at the airport two hours before the flight takes off.

By the Monday after Thanksgiving, Charlotte Douglas is expected to serve more than 72,000 passengers a day.

Passenger traffic is 2% below pre-pandemic levels, meaning travel this Christmas season will actually be average, according to the airport.

Despite traffic being lower than pre-pandemic levels, AAA still predicts 55 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving.

Travel experts advise that it could be advisable to drive if you haven’t yet purchased your airline tickets. If you intend to travel by car , it is better to leave before Wednesday and return on the Sunday following Thanksgiving.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 107.9

2 dead in helicopter crash along I-77 in south Charlotte

Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along I-77 southbound Tuesday afternoon, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. Police responded to a crash on I-77 near Nation Ford Road and Tyvola Raod exit around noon. Officials confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the helicopter crash. Multiple lanes […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 107.9

WBTV mourn the loss of meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash

Local CBS news station employees were killed in a tragic helicopter crash along I-77 southbound Tuesday afternoon. It was confirmed that the two media members killed in the helicopter crash were Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag. The crash happened around noon along I-77 near Nation Ford Road and Tyvola Road southbound. WBTV […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 107.9

Charlotte Voter Guide: What To Know

Election day is November 8. If you haven’t voted early, the final day to do so is Saturday, November 5 until 3 PM. There are 24 early voting locations across Charlotte that voters can choose from. When early voting you can go to any location but on election day, voters must go to their assigned […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 107.9

CMS interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh to step down before contract ends

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Interm Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh informed the district that he would be resigning “sooner than planned”, CMS Board of Education announced. CMS said Hattabaugh’s decision was based on what was best for him and family reasons and will leave at the end of December. The district Board of Education released a statement, “We wish […]
MIX 107.9

Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast, Who Let The Dogs Out?

This episode of the Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast, is titled, “Whoe Let The Dogs Out” Ramona attended a dog event, Pawsitively Matthews, and she has stories. Law enforcement was showcasing their various police dogs.One of the dogs was distracted from finding the hidden drugs. The story of why the dog was distracted is […]
MATTHEWS, NC
MIX 107.9

Steve Smith: Carolina Needs A QB Who Says I And Not We

The Panthers legendary WR turned NFL Network Analyst joined the Kyle Bailey Show on Monday to recap the Panthers loss to the Ravens as well as the future of Baker Mayfield. Despite the loss on Sunday, the conversation started on a positive note as Steve commended the job the Panthers defense did against Lamar Jackson […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy