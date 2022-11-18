ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

‘It’s just so selfish’: Couple has wedding items stolen in Portland on honeymoon

By Jenny Young
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A wedding dress and other crucial things from a couple’s wedding were stolen in Portland just two days after they exchanged vows.

After Abby Paterson and David De Leon got married in Napa, Calif. last week, they decided to turn their 1200-mile journey back home to Vancouver, British Columbia into a mini honeymoon.

“It was our dream come true, everything came together, and it was perfect,” Abby said. “Just to kind of make a bit of an adventure out of it, and, in doing so, we packed our car full of everything.”

The newlyweds drove into Portland on Monday and stayed overnight at the Worldmark Waterfront Hotel downtown.

When the couple woke up the next morning to grab brunch and hit the road, they were shocked to find a window on their SUV shattered and several items are gone, including an apple laptop, the couple’s passports, David’s wedding attire, including the blazer, which Abby says is worth $500. Abby’s wedding gown also got stolen.

“I saw the window shattered, and I just, my stomach just sank,” she said. “The heartbreak on our last day of our little mini-moon. It’s really upsetting that it essentially ruined our wedding weekend. And, you know, we are working very hard to not let that happen and to not let it overshadow things.”

Since the incident, Abby says people have reached out on social media telling her property theft among other crimes, is rampant in Portland.

She says she wishes she’d had that warning sooner.

“Just to whoever did it, like, it’s just so selfish. And, you know, if you need things, if you need resources, there are other ways,” she said. “But just consider, you know, you’re ruining a whole lot more than just taking a possession.”

