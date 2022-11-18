Chesterfield Police Arrest Suspect in Quadruple Murder

Chesterfield, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Police have arrested a suspect in relation to a quadruple homicide that occurred just before 5 a.m. on Laurel Oak Road, just off Hopkins Road near Route 288.

The victims have been identified as JoAnna M. Cottle, 39; Kaelyn M. Parson, 13; Kinsey M. Cottle, 4; and Jayson L. Cottle, 4. JoAnna Cottle is the mother of the three children and all four victims lived in the Laurel Oak Road residence.

After investigation, police identified the suspect as Jonah L. Adams, 35, of the 11400 block of Saint Martha Court in Waldorf, Md. Adams was previously in a relationship with JoAnna Cottle and is the father of Kinsey Cottle and Jayson Cottle.

Chesterfield detectives have obtained warrants for Adams for four counts of first-degree murder in relation to this morning's homicide. Adams was apprehended by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) near his residence in Maryland and remains in custody in that state.