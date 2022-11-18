Read full article on original website
Why there’s more deer on Arkansas roadways
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —As we begin a busy travel week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission urges you to be mindful of deer on the roadways. The AGFC’s Steve Dunlap said right now, the millions of deer in Arkansas are in pursuit of a mate. During mating season, deer are more active, and prone to crossing […]
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Duck season opens with water concerns throughout state
LITTLE ROCK – An abnormally dry late summer and fall figure to play a part in the nine-day opening section of Arkansas’s 60-day duck season, which starts statewide Saturday morning, 30 minutes before sunrise. Several of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s public hunting areas have had good...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Courthouses and rural trash schedule for Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas County Courthouse and Annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday and Friday’s rural trash pick-up routes will both be picked up on Friday.
KTLO
Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’
This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
magnoliareporter.com
Fire Ant quarantine to include seven new Arkansas counties
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross, Franklin,...
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
KATV
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reports 1 death and injuries related to tree stands
As the first week of deer hunting season comes to a close, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, advises hunters to practice safety. Randy Zellers, Assistant Chief of Communications for Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said tree stand injuries and fatalities have become common these past few years. So far...
Missouri and Arkansas assist in $391.5 million Google settlement
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
KATV
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
5newsonline.com
What is coming this winter | Arctic Arkansas FULL 2022
The coldest season of the year is upon us. What are we expecting this winter? Watch our full Arctic Arkansas 2022-2023.
Talk Business & Politics: New University of Arkansas chancellor and Arkansas Foodbank hunger relief efforts
The University of Arkansas’s historic decision and the CEO of Arkansas Foodbank talks about efforts to fight hunger are the focuses of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.
thisismysouth.com
Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)
You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
Arkansas has a solid October for medical marijuana, on track for a record year
Arkansas medical marijuana sales continued unabated through October.
Kait 8
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility. According to a DOC, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates....
thv11.com
Death of Arkansan hunter serves as safety reminder
It's deer season, and while the sport may be fun for some, it can also be dangerous. Experts are sharing ways that you can stay safe during this hunting season.
Pastor reacts to Arkansas churches splitting from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — Thirty-five United Methodist Churches in Arkansas officially broke away from the denomination this weekend over its stance on LGBTQ people getting married in the church and serving as clergy. “As of right now, people of the LGBTQ community can be members of the local church and...
KHBS
Arkansas road crews should have been more aggressive ahead of storms, spokesperson says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has learned a lesson from Friday morning's wrecks in Northwest Arkansas, Dave Parker, a spokesperson, said. There were wrecks and countless delays on Interstate 49 and across Northwest Arkansas as flurries turned into snow. "The temperatures dropped into the lows 20s,...
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
