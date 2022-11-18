ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’

This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
Fire Ant quarantine to include seven new Arkansas counties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross, Franklin,...
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)

You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
