Read full article on original website
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Duck season opens with water concerns throughout state
LITTLE ROCK – An abnormally dry late summer and fall figure to play a part in the nine-day opening section of Arkansas’s 60-day duck season, which starts statewide Saturday morning, 30 minutes before sunrise. Several of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s public hunting areas have had good...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Courthouses and rural trash schedule for Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas County Courthouse and Annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday and Friday’s rural trash pick-up routes will both be picked up on Friday.
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
magnoliareporter.com
Fire Ant quarantine to include seven new Arkansas counties
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross, Franklin,...
Missouri and Arkansas assist in $391.5 million Google settlement
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
dequeenbee.com
Most commonly seen birds in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arkansas from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Talk Business & Politics: New University of Arkansas chancellor and Arkansas Foodbank hunger relief efforts
The University of Arkansas’s historic decision and the CEO of Arkansas Foodbank talks about efforts to fight hunger are the focuses of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.
Kait 8
Thousands of meals collected in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank. Through various efforts, all of Northeast Arkansas managed to raise enough money and food for 321,574 meals. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals. Thanks to...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy rain could impact Thanksgiving travel
Thanksgiving is only a few days away and many are keeping a close eye on the forecast as they plan their travels.
KATV
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
Kait 8
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility. According to a DOC, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates....
Arkansas legislative panel supports funding for deaf and blind schools and veteran services needs
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, a legislative panel endorsed the Arkansas Department of Education’s requests for reserve funds that will pay for improvements at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf. The state-restricted reserve funds total $30 million. As a result of the […]
5newsonline.com
What is coming this winter | Arctic Arkansas FULL 2022
The coldest season of the year is upon us. What are we expecting this winter? Watch our full Arctic Arkansas 2022-2023.
Pastor reacts to Arkansas churches splitting from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — Thirty-five United Methodist Churches in Arkansas officially broke away from the denomination this weekend over its stance on LGBTQ people getting married in the church and serving as clergy. “As of right now, people of the LGBTQ community can be members of the local church and...
cenlanow.com
Arrested in Arkansas, suspected child predator
WESLEY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Justin W. Huffman, 36, on October 23, 2022, after he made contact with an apparent minor online. He engaged in extremely lewd sexual conversations over a month-long period and discussed meeting the minor in a motel, where they would spend the weekend together.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
KHBS
Arkansas road crews should have been more aggressive ahead of storms, spokesperson says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has learned a lesson from Friday morning's wrecks in Northwest Arkansas, Dave Parker, a spokesperson, said. There were wrecks and countless delays on Interstate 49 and across Northwest Arkansas as flurries turned into snow. "The temperatures dropped into the lows 20s,...
Comments / 0