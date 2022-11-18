ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Fire Ant quarantine to include seven new Arkansas counties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross, Franklin,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage

There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
BENTON, AR
dequeenbee.com

Most commonly seen birds in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arkansas from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Thousands of meals collected in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank. Through various efforts, all of Northeast Arkansas managed to raise enough money and food for 321,574 meals. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals. Thanks to...
JONESBORO, AR
KOLR10 News

Arkansas legislative panel supports funding for deaf and blind schools and veteran services needs

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, a legislative panel endorsed the Arkansas Department of Education’s requests for reserve funds that will pay for improvements at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf. The state-restricted reserve funds total $30 million. As a result of the […]
ARKANSAS STATE
cenlanow.com

Arrested in Arkansas, suspected child predator

WESLEY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Justin W. Huffman, 36, on October 23, 2022, after he made contact with an apparent minor online. He engaged in extremely lewd sexual conversations over a month-long period and discussed meeting the minor in a motel, where they would spend the weekend together.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy