ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Aaron Carter’s Final Days: His Manager Reveals New Details

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PuU6B_0jFk9HtE00

Aaron Carter’s manager is speaking out about his health in the days before his death.

The 34-year-old singer was found dead in his bathtub earlier this month, and TMZ reported cans of compressed air were found in his bedroom and bathroom, along with prescription pills. His cause of death is pending toxicology reports.

Taylor Helgeson tells Page Six, “He looked thin. He was extremely tired. He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him.”

Taylor and Aaron had met up at a recording studio the same week that Aaron died.

Helgeson, who had been working with Aaron for eight months, shared, “He didn’t seem okay,” adding, “Now, when I say that, I think it’s really important to kind of context that.

“He didn’t seem okay physically… [but] mentally, he was the most excited I’ve seen him in months. He was very intelligent and he was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him.”

Taylor said Aaron’s excitement over his career leads him to believe Aaron was not contemplating suicide.

“He was a guy with a lot of plans,” the Big Umbrella Management exec said. “We had so much stuff going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own right, too. That’s not his style.”

Aaron was open about his battle with addiction over the years and was reportedly in an outpatient program at the time of his death.

Taylor said he was pushing Carter to go to inpatient treatment, but the star didn’t want to go because he was in the middle of a custody case involving his 11-month-old son Prince.

Helgeson said, “We were proposing [what] would have been… three months in Utah just on detoxing and kind of formulating new physical habits within your body.”

He said, “[Carter] was saying, ‘I’m going to get my kid back and then I’m going to do this,’ and I was saying, ‘If you do this, I’m definitely going to get you your kid back,’ and that was the disagreement.”

It was recently reported that Aaron did not have a will when he died. Taylor revealed that the papers were drafted, but never signed.

“I was like, ‘You need a will,’ so I reached out to my publicist at that time, and I had asked her to help with getting the paperwork,” the manager said. “And so we started getting that together and we got the paperwork out and it never got signed. It never got filled out.”

Taylor said that he and Carter’s team are pushing back any projects that had been scheduled to come out because they want to make sure that anything released benefits the late singer’s son.

“Aaron is signed to Sony. Aaron is not an independent artist, and all releases that Aaron does need to be approved by the label, period,” he said.

“What matters is that when it goes through the correct channels, we are then able to be a part of making sure that what comes from that music goes to the right places (i.e., his son).”

He said there are no plans to release the projects Aaron was working on when he died.

Taylor said, “Right now, we are grieving and we are not interested in projects.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G15cR_0jFk9HtE00

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Aaron Carter Texted A Model To Come Over In Hours Leading Up To Untimely Death: Report

Aaron Carter invited a beautiful model over to his house in the hours leading up to his untimely death, it was reported.The late singer — who was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home on Saturday, November 5 — reportedly texted Sonya Cruz, 24, asking her to come to his house, going so far as to offer to pay for her Uber ride there and a personal ride home from him.Carter reportedly texted the brunette beauty — she has appeared in international magazines including Harper’s Bazaar and Maxim — that she should see him soon, and she replied saying they...
LANCASTER, CA
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
Cheryl E Preston

The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his death

A facet of life and death emerges from Takeoff's death. The tragedy of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff dying from a gunshot wound in Houston Texas is still causing shock and pain among his fans and even those who never knew him. The entertainer was a member of the trio Migosand it s believed he was hit by a stray bullet and was not targeted. An infusion nurse who lived nearby heard the gunshots and went to help but it was too late.
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

‘Now We Don’t Have To Deal With It’: Aaron Carter’s Neighbor Trashes Late Pop Star Hours After His Death

Aaron Carter’s neighbor unloaded about the late pop star only hours after he was confirmed dead, RadarOnline.com has learned. The neighbor said Carter, 34, was a terror who caused havoc for the community with his girlfriend Melanie Martin. The singer was in the process of selling his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom, home for $799k at the time of his death.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, over the weekend, Carter was found dead inside his bathtub. Police have yet to release any additional information but said they ruled out foul play. The neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told Daily Mail, “I'm sad what happened...
Outsider.com

Aaron Carter Dies: Major New Details Emerge in Death Investigation

Investigators found evidence of Aaron Carter’s addiction to huffing compressed air at the site of his death. TMZ reports that, according to law enforcement, multiple cans of compressed air and prescription pills were found in Aaron’s bathroom and bedroom. There is no clear indication if this contributed to his death, but it is a crucial piece of evidence into what may have occurred.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Aaron Carter was in physical decline in days before he died: manager

Aaron Carter’s manager was taken aback by the embattled entertainer’s frail appearance just two days before he was tragically found dead. “He looked thin. He was extremely tired,” Taylor Helgeson tells Page Six exclusively. “He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him.” Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, tells us he met with the “I Want Candy” singer at a music studio the week he passed because they had plans to work on a new album together. When the Big Umbrella Management exec saw his client’s...
UTAH STATE
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
extratv

Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Says She’s ‘Devastated’ Following His Death

Aaron Carter’s on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin is sharing her grief over his tragic death. Martin shared a statement with People, saying, "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."
LANCASTER, CA
Page Six

Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house

Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
LANCASTER, CA
extratv

extratv

83K+
Followers
6K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy