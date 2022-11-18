ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

lyndentribune.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Community/Senior Center gives thanks

Friday, Nov. 18, the Lynden Community/Senior Center served a Thanksgiving luncheon to more than 100 people. Turkey, potatoes and stuffing, gravy, green bean casserole, cranberries, rolls and pumpkin pie were part of the special luncheon that is an annual event the Friday before Thanksgiving at the center, located at 401 Grover St. Visit LyndenTribune.com for a gallery of photographs. (Bill Helm/Lynden Tribune)
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Nov. 16 declared Dick Decima Day

On Nov. 1, Dick Decima retired as chair of the Lynden Pioneer Museum Endowment Foundation Board of directors after nearly 20 years. On Nov. 16, Mayor Scott Korthuis proclaimed the day to be Dick Decima Day. Family and friends attended the Nov. 16 gathering at the Lynden Pioneer Museum for a buffet dinner and an opportunity to thank Decima for his commitment to the museum and to Lynden. Korthuis also read the mayoral proclamation for Dick Decima Day, which highlighted Decima’s experience, guidance, mentorship, passionate focus and tireless efforts. LPM’s Heritage Foundation also donated $21,165.40 to the endowment foundation. Museum Director Amanda May presented the check to Decima. Visit LyndenTribune.com for a gallery of photographs. (Bill Helm/Lynden Tribune)
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

Courtney Salmonson

Courtney Lane Salmonson, 78, of Lynden, passed away peacefully and into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 14 after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer. Courtney was born in Lynden on Dec. 21, 1943, to Arnie and Juliana “Doll” (VanDiest) Salmonson.
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

Carol Visser

Carol Rae Visser, of Sumas, passed away suddenly at home with her husband of 50 years by her side, on Nov. 15 at the age of 70. Carol was born to Richard Sestrom and Betty Pebbles on Nov. 29, 1951 in Seattle.
SUMAS, WA
lyndentribune.com

LEGALS- November 23, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 21, 2022, the Design Review Board of the City of Lynden, received an application from King Architecture, regarding the property described below:. Lot D, Lynden Market Square Lot Line Adjustment According to the map thereof recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2111101192. Situate in...
LYNDEN, WA
kism.com

Whidbey Island 911 calls 11/18/22

A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Nooksack Valley advances to Semifinals

BELLINGHAM — Nooksack Valley defeated Cashmere 34-24 on Saturday, Nov. 19 and will advance to the 1A state semifinals. No. 3 seed Nooksack Valley continues their run in the state playoffs and leaned heavily on the legs of junior running back Colton Lentz.
NOOKSACK, WA
KGMI

Bellingham Police arrest man for rape of 13-year-old

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police exercised a warrant for the arrest of a young man for raping his 13-year-old cousin last Thanksgiving. A police report states that the girl and her mother first reported the crime last June. They said 19-year-old Nelson Funes Garcia was at their apartment for...
BELLINGHAM, WA

