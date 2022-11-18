Read full article on original website
PHOTO GALLERY: Community/Senior Center gives thanks
Friday, Nov. 18, the Lynden Community/Senior Center served a Thanksgiving luncheon to more than 100 people. Turkey, potatoes and stuffing, gravy, green bean casserole, cranberries, rolls and pumpkin pie were part of the special luncheon that is an annual event the Friday before Thanksgiving at the center, located at 401 Grover St. Visit LyndenTribune.com for a gallery of photographs. (Bill Helm/Lynden Tribune)
PHOTO GALLERY: Nov. 16 declared Dick Decima Day
On Nov. 1, Dick Decima retired as chair of the Lynden Pioneer Museum Endowment Foundation Board of directors after nearly 20 years. On Nov. 16, Mayor Scott Korthuis proclaimed the day to be Dick Decima Day. Family and friends attended the Nov. 16 gathering at the Lynden Pioneer Museum for a buffet dinner and an opportunity to thank Decima for his commitment to the museum and to Lynden. Korthuis also read the mayoral proclamation for Dick Decima Day, which highlighted Decima’s experience, guidance, mentorship, passionate focus and tireless efforts. LPM’s Heritage Foundation also donated $21,165.40 to the endowment foundation. Museum Director Amanda May presented the check to Decima. Visit LyndenTribune.com for a gallery of photographs. (Bill Helm/Lynden Tribune)
Lynden Performing Artists Guild presents Elf: The Musical
LYNDEN — More than three years removed from her first Claire performance, the story of Buddy the Elf has “always been a favorite” for Tabitha Silver.
Seafood processing facility proposed
LYNDEN — A seafood processing plant could join the industrial line-up of new buildings along West Main Street.
Lynden’s Hall of States team finishes second at FFA Nationals
LYNDEN — Lynden High School’s Hall of States team was more than prepared to compete in this year’s FFA Nationals.
Restaurant reopens, flower shop set to close and Bellingham holiday market planned
Plus, a new business offers coffee and Wander Brewing beer to customers.
Three Whatcom, Skagit high schools receive false calls of an active campus shooter
Police searched the school and the lockdown ended shortly thereafter, according to the alert.
Courtney Salmonson
Courtney Lane Salmonson, 78, of Lynden, passed away peacefully and into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 14 after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer. Courtney was born in Lynden on Dec. 21, 1943, to Arnie and Juliana “Doll” (VanDiest) Salmonson.
Carol Visser
Carol Rae Visser, of Sumas, passed away suddenly at home with her husband of 50 years by her side, on Nov. 15 at the age of 70. Carol was born to Richard Sestrom and Betty Pebbles on Nov. 29, 1951 in Seattle.
Skeletal human remains found in sandbank along the Nooksack River
The remains were found Monday morning by public works staff
LEGALS- November 23, 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 21, 2022, the Design Review Board of the City of Lynden, received an application from King Architecture, regarding the property described below:. Lot D, Lynden Market Square Lot Line Adjustment According to the map thereof recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2111101192. Situate in...
Whidbey Island 911 calls 11/18/22
A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
Have you seen these rocks in Bellingham? Here’s what’s going on with them
The sizes of the rocks range from 8 tons to 35 tons each.
Whatcom will see weather Tuesday that might seem unusual
Mt. Baker Ski Area was open on a weekday schedule, but officials were warning winter sports enthusiasts about a variable snow base.
Whatcom County could see major impacts amid potential grocery merger
Kroger and Albertsons dominate the grocery industry in Bellingham and Whatcom County.
Nooksack Valley advances to Semifinals
BELLINGHAM — Nooksack Valley defeated Cashmere 34-24 on Saturday, Nov. 19 and will advance to the 1A state semifinals. No. 3 seed Nooksack Valley continues their run in the state playoffs and leaned heavily on the legs of junior running back Colton Lentz.
There’s a fire on the mountain. Here’s what Whatcom residents should do
A fire put on a dramatic show for some Whatcom County residents in the evening twilight this week.
This Is Washington's Best Burger Joint
If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state.
Bellingham Police arrest man for rape of 13-year-old
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police exercised a warrant for the arrest of a young man for raping his 13-year-old cousin last Thanksgiving. A police report states that the girl and her mother first reported the crime last June. They said 19-year-old Nelson Funes Garcia was at their apartment for...
As Bellingham expands EV charging stations, this is what drivers will pay
Bellingham will install 45 new dual-access EV charging stations over the next nine months.
