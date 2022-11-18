On Nov. 1, Dick Decima retired as chair of the Lynden Pioneer Museum Endowment Foundation Board of directors after nearly 20 years. On Nov. 16, Mayor Scott Korthuis proclaimed the day to be Dick Decima Day. Family and friends attended the Nov. 16 gathering at the Lynden Pioneer Museum for a buffet dinner and an opportunity to thank Decima for his commitment to the museum and to Lynden. Korthuis also read the mayoral proclamation for Dick Decima Day, which highlighted Decima’s experience, guidance, mentorship, passionate focus and tireless efforts. LPM’s Heritage Foundation also donated $21,165.40 to the endowment foundation. Museum Director Amanda May presented the check to Decima. Visit LyndenTribune.com for a gallery of photographs. (Bill Helm/Lynden Tribune)

LYNDEN, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO