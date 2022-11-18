Read full article on original website
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
bethesdamagazine.com
Coll concedes District 5 school board race to Wolff
Valerie Coll conceded Tuesday to incumbent Brenda Wolff in the race for the District Five seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. “As the Board of Elections continues its long and thorough counting of all votes, I’d like to express my thanks to everyone for all of your support and good thoughts since the beginning of the counting,” Coll wrote in a post on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday evening. “There are still a few thousand votes to be counted but I believe that, in the end, we will have come close but will not be victorious. My congratulations go to Brenda on her election.”
mymcmedia.org
2 Weeks Later, Board of Elections Continues Counting Votes
The election may have been two weeks ago, but the counting continues and is not expected to be completed until Nov. 29. The vast majority of the races have been decided, but results are not official until the vote is certified. The board of elections received 118,124 ballots and has...
Washington City Paper
Initiative 82 Passed By a Much Larger Margin Than Its Predecessor. How Much Did Socialist Organizing Help?
Maybe it was the thrill of a big win. Maybe it was some extra confidence courtesy of the Hellbender beer on offer at the victory party. Whatever the reason, Initiative 82 proposer Ryan O’Leary was unequivocal on election night: The local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America powered the tipped wage ballot measure’s overwhelming success.
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov 22, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Nov. 22, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Moco Food Council: A limited number of grant awards of up to $10,000 are available to assist Montgomery County food producers for projects that build the production capacity on their farm. Application deadline is today.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins Defeats Karl Bickel In General Election
Frederick, Md. (DG) – After the final count of ballots on Friday, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins won re-election to another term in office. He defeated Democratic challenger Karl Bickel in the 2020 General Election. Jenkins received 51.35% of the vote, while Bickel received 48.55%. Jenkins will be sworn...
All Curative COVID Testing Sites To Close In D.C. Area By End Of December
For much of the pandemic, Curative testing sites in D.C., Md. and Va. have been go-to locations for many residents to get quick COVID results on PCR tests. Now the company is shutting down all locations not just in the D.C. area, but nationwide. Arlington County announced earlier this month...
dcnewsnow.com
Nonprofit donates to Prince George’s County youth shelter in need
Promise Place, an at-risk youth shelter in Prince George’s County, got a big donation from the nonprofit group Together We Can. Nonprofit donates to Prince George’s County youth …. Promise Place, an at-risk youth shelter in Prince George’s County, got a big donation from the nonprofit group Together...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Mass Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Per Montgomery County —The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the horrific mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Club Q on Nov. 19. “Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated mass shooting fueled by hate that has taken the lives of five people and left at least 18 others fighting for their lives. This senseless attack targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were gathering to commemorate this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of transgender people who where killed because of anti-transgender bigotry and violence.
Here Is What’s Happening With School Boundaries In Prince George’s County
Students may be on Thanksgiving break from school later this week, but school will still be on the brain for many Prince George’s County families. On Friday, letters detailing the county’s updated comprehensive boundary plan – including where some children will attend school next year– were mailed to more than 8,000 families with children enrolled in the system who will be affected by school boundary changes.
talbotspy.org
Final Results of County Council Election: Haythe Wins by a Hair over Montgomery and Stickland
Well, it took longer than expected, but finally, the results of the Talbot County Council election are in, and Democrat Keasha Haythe has come up from behind to push back Republicans David Montgomery and Wade Stickland for the final contested seat after almost two weeks of counting ballots. The official...
Washington Examiner
Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity
Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools
The new law prioritizes pockets of poverty, giving schools services they need to thrive. The post Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Washington, D.C. man who helped pass criminal code overhaul shot and killed
A man who helped usher criminal justice reform through city council in Washington, D.C., was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 15.
foxbaltimore.com
Former Baltimore city mayoral candidate looking ahead to final vote on pension plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The final vote on a bill that would change Baltimore's pension plan for elected leaders is slatted to happen Monday. This bill would lower the number of required years that elected leaders would need to work to be eligible for a pension, from 12 years to eight years.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
mymcmedia.org
Hundreds of MCPS Students Participate in Annual Latin Dance Competition
Nearly 350 students from Montgomery County public high schools participated in the 22nd Annual Latin Dance Competition on Monday at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. 2022 JUNIOR CATEGORY WINNERS (schools that have participated less than four years at Strathmore) Chacha. 1. Seneca Valley. 2. Damascus. Merengue. 1....
mymcmedia.org
Man Robs TD Bank in Bethesda
Police are investigating after a man robbed a TD Bank location in Bethesda earlier this month. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at roughly 10:32 a.m., Montgomery County police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Avenue. According to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD)...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Executive Race Extremely Tight
Hough leads Fitzwater by less than one-percent. Frederick, Md (KM) The race for Frederick County Executive is very tight. According to the Board of Elections latest count on Thursday, Republican Michael Hough has a less than one-percent lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater. Hough has 51,377 votes; Fitzwater has 50,515. In...
mymcmedia.org
County Announces Holiday Schedule for Thanksgiving
Montgomery County has announced multiple closures and operating hours changes for facilities, services, buildings and offices on Thanksgiving Day. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All ABS stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day....
