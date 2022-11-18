ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Coll concedes District 5 school board race to Wolff

Valerie Coll conceded Tuesday to incumbent Brenda Wolff in the race for the District Five seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. “As the Board of Elections continues its long and thorough counting of all votes, I’d like to express my thanks to everyone for all of your support and good thoughts since the beginning of the counting,” Coll wrote in a post on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday evening. “There are still a few thousand votes to be counted but I believe that, in the end, we will have come close but will not be victorious. My congratulations go to Brenda on her election.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

2 Weeks Later, Board of Elections Continues Counting Votes

The election may have been two weeks ago, but the counting continues and is not expected to be completed until Nov. 29. The vast majority of the races have been decided, but results are not official until the vote is certified. The board of elections received 118,124 ballots and has...
Washington City Paper

Initiative 82 Passed By a Much Larger Margin Than Its Predecessor. How Much Did Socialist Organizing Help?

Maybe it was the thrill of a big win. Maybe it was some extra confidence courtesy of the Hellbender beer on offer at the victory party. Whatever the reason, Initiative 82 proposer Ryan O’Leary was unequivocal on election night: The local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America powered the tipped wage ballot measure’s overwhelming success.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Nov 22, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, Nov. 22, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Moco Food Council: A limited number of grant awards of up to $10,000 are available to assist Montgomery County food producers for projects that build the production capacity on their farm. Application deadline is today.
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council Statement on the Mass Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs

Per Montgomery County —The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the horrific mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Club Q on Nov. 19. “Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated mass shooting fueled by hate that has taken the lives of five people and left at least 18 others fighting for their lives. This senseless attack targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were gathering to commemorate this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of transgender people who where killed because of anti-transgender bigotry and violence.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
DCist

Here Is What’s Happening With School Boundaries In Prince George’s County

Students may be on Thanksgiving break from school later this week, but school will still be on the brain for many Prince George’s County families. On Friday, letters detailing the county’s updated comprehensive boundary plan – including where some children will attend school next year– were mailed to more than 8,000 families with children enrolled in the system who will be affected by school boundary changes.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity

Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Hundreds of MCPS Students Participate in Annual Latin Dance Competition

Nearly 350 students from Montgomery County public high schools participated in the 22nd Annual Latin Dance Competition on Monday at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. 2022 JUNIOR CATEGORY WINNERS (schools that have participated less than four years at Strathmore) Chacha. 1. Seneca Valley. 2. Damascus. Merengue. 1....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Man Robs TD Bank in Bethesda

Police are investigating after a man robbed a TD Bank location in Bethesda earlier this month. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at roughly 10:32 a.m., Montgomery County police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Avenue. According to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD)...
BETHESDA, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Executive Race Extremely Tight

Hough leads Fitzwater by less than one-percent. Frederick, Md (KM) The race for Frederick County Executive is very tight. According to the Board of Elections latest count on Thursday, Republican Michael Hough has a less than one-percent lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater. Hough has 51,377 votes; Fitzwater has 50,515. In...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Announces Holiday Schedule for Thanksgiving

Montgomery County has announced multiple closures and operating hours changes for facilities, services, buildings and offices on Thanksgiving Day. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All ABS stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

