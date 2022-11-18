Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Lowe’s to serve hot meals in south Fort Myers, Port Charlotte on Wednesday
There are two opportunities for Southwest Florida residents to eat a hot meal on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday. Lowe’s will join with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief to serve 1,000 take-home Thanksgiving meals at its store in south Fort Myers at 14960 S. Tamiami Trail. Another 1,000 meals...
NBC 2
Residents urging officials to rebuild Fort Myers Beach Elementary after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — People on Fort Myers Beach are pressing the Lee County School District to rebuild the island’s elementary school. The school has been closed since Hurricane Ian, and the district has not done any repairs. “I’ve been a part of our beach family for...
marketplace.org
Southwest Florida had an affordable housing shortage. Hurricane Ian made it worse.
The city of Fort Myers and surrounding Lee County took serious damage when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida nearly two months ago. Category 4 winds, the storm surge and heavy rain combined to inflict damage and flooding along the coast and inland. Tens of thousands of displaced residents are...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: First regional Publix with Pours cafe opening Dec. 1
Q: Is the Publix in Naples Town Centre open now? It doesn’t appear to be, but there was an article in the paper that said, “Pours are located inside the Naples Towne Centre at 3815 Tamiami Trail E., Naples,” making it sound like it is open. — Christie Domenick, Naples
Mysuncoast.com
Food assistance increasing for Thanksgiving
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many families across the Suncoast are needing a little extra help to provide a Thanksgiving meal this year. Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee has helped hundreds of families stock up on food for Thanksgiving. According to President and CEO Maribeth Phillips the need for assistance has gone up since Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Free Thanksgiving meals handed out at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church
Thanksgiving is just days away, and many families are already struggling, but one non-profit organization is handing out thanksgiving meals ahead of the holiday to ensure people in our area have a hot meal on the table. St. Monica’s Episcopal Church in Naples says it’s been a tough year for...
WINKNEWS.com
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral family helped by community after losing home to fire
This week the word “thankful” has a new meaning for one family after losing their home to a fire right after Hurricane Ian. The Mizen family lost everything they owned in that fire, and the father was severely burned, but with the help of their church community, they were not left homeless.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents ready to rebuild face long lines to apply for permits
You may want to rebuild your home after Hurricane Ian, but if you live in Cape Coral, just getting a permit has turned into a major headache; the city consolidated its locations for permit applications, leading to long lines hours before they open. One contractor told WINK News his clients...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL neighbors push for front-facing vehicle cameras to save children
Bigger cars and trucks mean bigger blind spots up front, putting young lives at risk, as one Southwest Florida family tragically learned earlier this year. Seven-year-old Alissa was a fun-loving, cheery little girl who died on Easter weekend in an accident that devastated her entire family. Her grandmother ran her over in the driveway. Alissa’s aunt, Lisa Ottendorf, spoke with WINK News for the first time about the family’s loss.
Mysuncoast.com
Parents of North Port teens killed in crash speak about the girls’ legacies
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two parents are living every parent’s worst nightmare. On Tuesday Eva and John, had to bury their daughters, 17-year-old Sophia and 16-year-old Nicole. The family asked ABC7 not to post their last names. “It’s terrible, we lost our girls, I miss them so much, they...
Pharmacist arrested for stealing more than $90K in medication
A pharmacist has been arrested after he stole more than $90,000 worth of medication from a South Florida pharmacy.
Four more beach access points opening in Collier County
Collier County Parks and Recreation Division announces that four more beach access points will be opening on Wednesday, November 23.
WINKNEWS.com
Raccoon attack puts woman in emergency room
A woman goes to the hospital after getting attacked by a raccoon while walking her dog in Jamaica Bay Village in Fort Myers. Gail Poirier was finishing a pleasant evening in her Jamaica Bay community for people 55 and older. “Louis, and I went for a walk. And it was...
WINKNEWS.com
Cat reunited with its original owners after it was surrendered following Ian
A family is reunited with their beloved cat after seven years, all thanks to a microchip. Capri the cat was taken in by another family who decided to keep her, but they lost their home in Hurricane Ian and were forced to surrender her. Erin Nardis and her husband’s cat...
WINKNEWS.com
PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers
Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL woman becomes first-time homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity has helped a mother of six to officially become a first-time homeowner, and WINK News was there when they raised the walls for her new home. Janeisha Owens, a mother of six, works full-time and couldn’t afford to rent or own property in Southwest Florida until she found Habitat for Humanity.
usf.edu
Here, there, everywhere: Red tide plagues SWFL after Hurricane Ian
From Tampa Bay south to Ten Thousand Islands, local groups and state agencies that test for and track red tide are warning that the harmful algae that kills fish, sickens dogs, and whose acrid air chase people off the beach is here. And there. And there. And there. Red tide...
WINKNEWS.com
Pendas Law Firm holds annual turkey giveaway
An annual Thanksgiving giveaway for families in need is being held Sunday. The Pendas Law Firm is holding its 14th annual turkey giveaway at its Fort Myers office. Any families in need are welcome to come by and get a free turkey. The Pendas Law Firm is proud to host...
'Your whole life is gone': Elderly retirees in Florida struggle to rebuild after Ian
Florida is a magnet for retirees — not just for those who can afford exclusive gated communities, but also for those on fixed incomes. Now, many face a wrenching reality: rebuilding is not an option.
