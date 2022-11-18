ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Food assistance increasing for Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many families across the Suncoast are needing a little extra help to provide a Thanksgiving meal this year. Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee has helped hundreds of families stock up on food for Thanksgiving. According to President and CEO Maribeth Phillips the need for assistance has gone up since Hurricane Ian.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Free Thanksgiving meals handed out at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church

Thanksgiving is just days away, and many families are already struggling, but one non-profit organization is handing out thanksgiving meals ahead of the holiday to ensure people in our area have a hot meal on the table. St. Monica’s Episcopal Church in Naples says it’s been a tough year for...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral family helped by community after losing home to fire

This week the word “thankful” has a new meaning for one family after losing their home to a fire right after Hurricane Ian. The Mizen family lost everything they owned in that fire, and the father was severely burned, but with the help of their church community, they were not left homeless.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL neighbors push for front-facing vehicle cameras to save children

Bigger cars and trucks mean bigger blind spots up front, putting young lives at risk, as one Southwest Florida family tragically learned earlier this year. Seven-year-old Alissa was a fun-loving, cheery little girl who died on Easter weekend in an accident that devastated her entire family. Her grandmother ran her over in the driveway. Alissa’s aunt, Lisa Ottendorf, spoke with WINK News for the first time about the family’s loss.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Raccoon attack puts woman in emergency room

A woman goes to the hospital after getting attacked by a raccoon while walking her dog in Jamaica Bay Village in Fort Myers. Gail Poirier was finishing a pleasant evening in her Jamaica Bay community for people 55 and older. “Louis, and I went for a walk. And it was...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers

Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL woman becomes first-time homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity has helped a mother of six to officially become a first-time homeowner, and WINK News was there when they raised the walls for her new home. Janeisha Owens, a mother of six, works full-time and couldn’t afford to rent or own property in Southwest Florida until she found Habitat for Humanity.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pendas Law Firm holds annual turkey giveaway

An annual Thanksgiving giveaway for families in need is being held Sunday. The Pendas Law Firm is holding its 14th annual turkey giveaway at its Fort Myers office. Any families in need are welcome to come by and get a free turkey. The Pendas Law Firm is proud to host...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy