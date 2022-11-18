Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:41 p.m. EST
Reality TV's Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case. ATLANTA (AP) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms after being convicted earlier this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. News outlets report that U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross has sentenced Todd Chrisley to serve 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley got seven years behind bars. The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. Federal prosecutors said the Chrisleys engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
President Joe Biden said the extension will give “the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term.” The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Richest current Republican politicians in Congress
Stacker ranked current Republican politicians in Congress by their total estimated net worth using a database compiled by Insider from congressional disclosure reports. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mad Minute stories from Monday, November 21st
NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan’s publisher is offering refunds for a $600 special edition of his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” acknowledging that the allegedly “hand-signed” copies were not individually inscribed. “To those who purchased THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG limited...
