Reality TV's Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case. ATLANTA (AP) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms after being convicted earlier this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. News outlets report that U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross has sentenced Todd Chrisley to serve 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley got seven years behind bars. The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. Federal prosecutors said the Chrisleys engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO