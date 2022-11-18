Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora city council recognizes Sewa Diwali food donationStealthy2009Aurora, IL
Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Thanksgiving in 5 on 11/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out
Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Holiday Events Not To Miss In One Of Chicago’s Most Idyllic Suburbs
Lake Forest, Illinois, sits on the shores of Lake Michigan, 30 miles north of downtown Chicago. This idyllic community of 20,000 is typically tranquil and reserved, but when the holiday season rolls around, everything shifts into high gear. 1. Lake Forest Tree Lighting Ceremony. The festivities kick off in earnest...
multihousingnews.com
JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb
Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
Morton Arboretum Illumination: Tree lights open for 2022 holiday season in Lisle
It's a spectacular experience with brand new colorful light features to enjoy this year.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Perfumania now open at Orland Square Mall
Florida-based Perfumania has opened its second south suburban store at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. The store opened in late September, held its grand opening last month, and was the fifth Perfumania store in Illinois. Other stores are in Chicago Ridge, North Riverside, Aurora, and Norridge. The chain was...
947wls.com
These Two Chicago Restaurants are two of the Best New Restaurants in the U.S.
Esquire released its annual list of the Best New Restaurants in America. And two Chicago restaurants landed in this exclusive list of 40…. Dubbing it, “Chicago’s most talked-about diner,” Kasama landed in the 7-spot on the list. From breakfast to dinner, there are unique and delicious Filipino dishes served all day.
959theriver.com
Forest Preserve gift shops stocked with eco-friendly, handmade items this holiday season
The Forest Preserve District of Will County has four gift shops that are stocked with handmade, eco-friendly and fair trade items that would be perfect for the nature lovers on your holiday shopping list. Gifts range from felt bird ornaments and locally produced honey to bird houses and wind chimes...
NBC Chicago
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Chicago
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Check your tickets because a convenience store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last weekend's Powerball drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year playing Powerball.
Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort
CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Plainfield, IL
Considered the oldest community in Will County in Illinois, Plainfield is a village located 28 miles southwest of the Chicago suburb. Established in 1834, the town was initially named Walkers’ Grove until it was included on a map and was named Plainfield in 1841. The Potawatomi Native Americans lived...
WGNtv.com
‘Don’t know what to do’: Tinley Park food pantry closed after fire
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Monday should have been the busiest day of the year at Together We Cope’s food pantry – but instead the nonprofit is closed because of damage from a fire. At around 7:30 a.m., Executive Director Kathryn Straniero received a call from the mayor...
wjol.com
Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store
WJOL has learned that a car has driven into the front of the Food 4 Less located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave. in Crest Hill. No further information is available at this time but stay tuned to WJOL for the latest on this breaking story.
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
Dean’s Reviews: ‘The Sound of Music’ at the Paramount Theatre
“The Sound of Music” is one of the most beloved movies of all-time, but before it became a big screen legend, it was a five-time Tony Award winning Broadway smash. Now it’s back on-stage at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora now through Jan. 15. For more information, go...
labelandnarrowweb.com
Weber Packaging mourns the passing of Joseph Weber Jr.
Weber Packaging is mourning the loss of Joseph Weber, Jr., who passed away on October 17, 2022. Weber, Jr. saw the potential of the company founded by his father and spent his life building a premier labeling company. His vision, business acumen, and genuine concern for his employees helped him to modernize the packaging industry with new ideas, including color pressure sensitive labels, computer-based labeling and automated labeling systems.
vfpress.news
Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, A Broadview Classic
The lunch crowd at Sawa’s builds quickly on a Tuesday morning. | Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats. Sunday, November 20, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats || @maywoodnews. Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels.
959theriver.com
Union Station Polar Express Canceled Due To Worker Shortage
No Polar Express ride at Chicago’s Union Station this holiday season. The family-friendly and wildly popular holiday tradition was canceled due to a shortage of railroad workers. According to the Polar Express website, the shortage has left them with “not enough certified operating crews” to continue this year. Organizers say they are doing everything they can to bring back the Polar Express next year.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
“Jingle all the way to Downtown Wheaton” this holiday season!
The festivities begin November 25th with Nights of Lights in Adams Park followed by the Downtown Wheaton Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony. The fun continues through December with visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, strolling carolers, family movie night, a festive trolley, and more!. And don’t miss the 25...
2 cars stolen from dealership in Skokie
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two cars were stolen from a Skokie dealership early Tuesday morning. Skokie police were called to Klean Motorsports on Dempster after a burglar alarm went off around 3 a.m.Surveillance video captured the moment the thieves drove off in the two stolen cars and the car they arrived in. The owner said they were customers' cars and not ones owned by the dealership. The owner said the thieves broke in through the back garage door."This is the 5th time this year we've gotten broken into and nothing's been done about it," Owner Asim Ali said. "I'm just frustrated now."It's the second time this dealership has been targeted in less than three weeks.
Comments / 1