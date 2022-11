SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs raced out to a surprisingly hot start this season, but a disastrous month of November has them tumbling toward the Western Conference cellar. Alternatively, San Antonio started slow in the race to the bottom, but 10 losses in 11 games have them catching the leaders of that pack rather quickly. It just depends on how you look at it.

