Injuries reported in Trumbull County crash
Firefighters in Braceville Township responded to a crash that caused injuries Monday night.
WYTV.com
Crash closes part of Mahoning Ave.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Part of Mahoning Avenue was closed after a crash Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at the intersection of Mahoning and South Maryland avenues and involved a car and a truck. Police say there were no injuries. According to police, the truck was rear-ended while waiting...
Niles woman accused of drunk driving with kids in tow, leading to child’s serious injuries
A Niles woman is facing multiple charges after troopers say she admitted to drinking shots before a crash that seriously injured one of her children.
WFMJ.com
Western Reserve Road closure moves on Monday
Beginning Monday, November 28 through December 22, Western Reserve Road, will be closed to traffic between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm, according to the Mahoning County Engineers' office. One lane of the road will be open to traffic between 5:30 pm to 6:30 am...
WYTV.com
Mahoning County road closed
SMITH Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Johnson Road in Smith Township will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. This is between Ohio Avenue and Courtney Road for culvert replacement. The detour is Bandy and Alliance-Sebring roads.
Deer crash repairs getting backed up
There have been over 700 deer-related crashes in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties since January 1.
cleveland19.com
Jackson Township police charge suspected drunken driver accused in deadly accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man was indicted by a Stark County Grand Jury on multiple charges stemming from a deadly drunk driving accident in September. Jackson Township police said Jacob Muiter, 27, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he crashed into a car on Strausser Street NW around 11 p.m. on Sept. 11.
WFMJ.com
Niles mother charged with DUI, child endangering after crash injures son
A Niles mother has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children after crashing her Nissan hatchback with her two other children, ages 14 and 15, and a 22-year-old son. Jennifer Zurick, 48, has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering...
Driver escapes car fire near Lowellville restaurant
A driver escaped without injury after the vehicle he was driving went up in flames Monday afternoon.
Police investigate shots fired at Boardman apartment building
On Sunday, police were called to the area of Clifton Drive and Erie Street in response to reports of multiple gunshots.
‘Just scary’: Local fire chief talks after accident kills Cleveland firefighter
Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost spoke about the dangers first responders face during crashes and how drivers can help prevent another tragedy.
Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes
Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning.
cleveland19.com
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least a dozen shots were fired last week in a neighborhood full of University of Akron students. Akron police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger. “Me and my roommates just woke up to a gunshot and I came downstairs I looked...
OSP cruiser damaged during I-76 crash
An Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser is pretty beaten up after an accident on I-76 Friday morning.
I-76 West in Portage County reopens after crash
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — There was a big traffic alert for drivers in Portage County on Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed that at 1 p.m. I-76 West had reopened following a crash. At 11:10 a.m., ODOT said all lanes of I-76 West were closed at state...
cranberryeagle.com
Crews respond to multiple I-79 crashes
A Friday afternoon snow squall made Interstate 79 the scene of several vehicle accidents, according to on-scene responders. According to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh, a dangerous squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike were predicted. At 12:40...
WYTV.com
Man indicted on nine counts in fatal shooting of Girard man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One week after being arrested, an 18-year-old man has been indicted on nine separate counts, including murder, in connection with the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man outside a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Keimariyon Ross was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury...
WFMJ.com
Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month
The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
Police working together to solve string of break-ins
Police from several townships in southern Mahoning County are working together to find whoever's responsible for a rash of burglaries and break-ins.
