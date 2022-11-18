RENO — Nevada Department of Wildlife Director Tony Wasley announced this week he will retire effective December 2022, ending a more than 25-year tenure with the agency. For the last nearly 10 years, Wasley has served as the agency’s director. Wasley was appointed by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval and was reappointed by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. During his tenure as director, Wasley guided acquisitions of key wildlife habitat, strengthened critical industry partnerships, increased the state’s inventory of wildlife management areas, oversaw the post-fire rehabilitation of over a half million acres of wildlife habitat in the last five years, bolstered conservation relevancy in the state, better equipped agency staff with equipment, vehicles, and training, and brought a heightened focus on connecting all Nevadans with the outdoors and the state’s natural resources.

NEVADA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO