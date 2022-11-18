Read full article on original website
Governor names South Korea-born Black woman to Nevada court
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A partner in a prominent Nevada law firm has been appointed to a vacant seat on the state Supreme Court, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday. Patricia Lee, an attorney and partner at Hutchison and Steffen who was born in South Korea, is the first Black woman and first Asian-American to serve on the state’s highest court, Sisolak said in a statement. He said Lee is the daughter of an African-American military father and a South Korean mother.
GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn't settled yet
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another round of counting ballots returned a New Hampshire state legislative seat to the GOP on Tuesday, but both the final outcome of that race and broader control of the House remained unsettled. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but...
Nevada state wildlife director Wasley retiring next month
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Department of Wildlife Director Tony Wasley said Tuesday he plans to retire next month after nearly 10 years as the head of the state agency where he began his career as a habitat biologist a quarter century ago. Wasley thanked NDOW employees for their...
NDOW Director Tony Wasley to retire
RENO — Nevada Department of Wildlife Director Tony Wasley announced this week he will retire effective December 2022, ending a more than 25-year tenure with the agency. For the last nearly 10 years, Wasley has served as the agency’s director. Wasley was appointed by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval and was reappointed by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. During his tenure as director, Wasley guided acquisitions of key wildlife habitat, strengthened critical industry partnerships, increased the state’s inventory of wildlife management areas, oversaw the post-fire rehabilitation of over a half million acres of wildlife habitat in the last five years, bolstered conservation relevancy in the state, better equipped agency staff with equipment, vehicles, and training, and brought a heightened focus on connecting all Nevadans with the outdoors and the state’s natural resources.
US Gold announces Zinke's resignation from board
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — U.S. Gold Corp. has announced the resignation of Ryan Zinke from its board of directors effective Dec. 31, 2022. Zinke won the election this month to represent Montana’s 1st congressional district and will assume his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives when Congress convenes in January. Zinke previously served in Congress representing Montana’s at-large congressional district from 2015 to 2017, before serving as interior secretary from 2017 to 2019.
Colorado nightclub shooting leaves 5 dead; patrons subdue gunman
At least five people are dead after a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado. Two other people who were inside are being hailed as heroes for subduing the shooter in a matter of minutes and possibly preventing other deaths.
NV Gold exploring multiple Nevada sites
NV Gold, an exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C. and Reno, provided an update on six of its 100%-owned active exploration projects in Nevada. “We made significant progress on our 2022 exploration goals and objectives,” NV Gold Chief Executive Officer John Seaberg said on Nov. 17. “Our ‘boots on the ground’ approach to collecting the necessary data to identify our highest priority targets is bearing fruit. We are now well positioned to continue our exploration efforts in 2023 to unlock Nevada’s next multi-million-ounce gold discovery.”
State out $97 million after software switch fails
“As a good partner, we recognize that we could have done, like all of us could have done better in discovery, better in preparation, better in go live, but we are who we are,” LSI’s Scott Muir told the PEBP board during a video meeting in March. Policy,...
