Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kism.com
Swatting targets schools in Bellingham, Blaine and across region
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Schools in Bellingham and around the region have been targeted with so-called “swatting” reports Tuesday. Whatcom County 911 received a report of shots fired in a classroom at Sehome High School just after 10 a.m. Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown,...
Residents work to save 'Raccoon Lodge' in Port Townsend
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The "Raccoon Lodge," as it has become known, began as a therapeutic project when Kevin Mason was undergoing cancer treatments earlier this year. "Ideally, I just thought after it's all done and all the construction is through one day I'd see a squirrel poking its head out the window or even a raccoon," said Mason, 75.
KOMO News
Fake school threats cause lockdowns at several western Washington schools
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
Three Whatcom, Skagit high schools receive false calls of an active campus shooter
Police searched the school and the lockdown ended shortly thereafter, according to the alert.
lyndentribune.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Nov. 16 declared Dick Decima Day
On Nov. 1, Dick Decima retired as chair of the Lynden Pioneer Museum Endowment Foundation Board of directors after nearly 20 years. On Nov. 16, Mayor Scott Korthuis proclaimed the day to be Dick Decima Day. Family and friends attended the Nov. 16 gathering at the Lynden Pioneer Museum for a buffet dinner and an opportunity to thank Decima for his commitment to the museum and to Lynden. Korthuis also read the mayoral proclamation for Dick Decima Day, which highlighted Decima’s experience, guidance, mentorship, passionate focus and tireless efforts. LPM’s Heritage Foundation also donated $21,165.40 to the endowment foundation. Museum Director Amanda May presented the check to Decima. Visit LyndenTribune.com for a gallery of photographs. (Bill Helm/Lynden Tribune)
Skeletal human remains found in sandbank along the Nooksack River
The remains were found Monday morning by public works staff
lyndentribune.com
Bonnie Johnson
Bonnie J. Johnson, age 91, of Lynden, formerly of Bellingham, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Christian Health Care Center in Lynden. A memorial service will be held noon Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Rome Community Bible Church, 2720 Mt. Baker Hwy., Bellingham. To view a more complete obituary and share your thoughts and memories of Bonnie log onto www.sigsfuneralservices.com.
whatcom-news.com
Northwest Recycling acquired by Skagit-based company
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Skagit County-based Lautenbach Recycling has acquired Northwest Recycling according to a press release dated today, Tuesday, November 22nd. Northwest Recycling provides commercial cardboard and steel recycling along with storage container rentals in Whatcom County and, until 2021, provided processing of all residential curbside recycling in Whatcom County.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale School District hosting pre-demolition celebration for 86-year-old Old Main building
FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with the Ferndale School District say a farewell celebration is planned for the Old Main building on the Ferndale High School campus. The building has stood on the campus since 1936. Ferndale students, staff, and families,. Please join us on Monday, December 12, from 4-6pm...
whatcom-news.com
Partially buried “potential human” remains found along Nooksack River
FERNDALE, Wash. — City of Ferndale Spokesperson Riley Sweeney told Whatcom News via email that city workers were performing an inspection of the river levee along the Nooksack River about 10:40am yesterday, November 21st, in Ferndale when they came upon “potential human remains” partially buried in the riverbank. Sweeney said the remains were discovered on the west side of the river south of the Main Street “Pioneer” bridge.
‘I really hope this is what heaven is.’ Poll finds best pumpkin dessert in Whatcom County
The local bakery also serves chocolate salted caramel cake, coconut macaroons, cheesecake as well as sweet pumpkin desserts.
lyndentribune.com
Ernie Thompson
Ernest (Ernie) Arnold Thompson went to be with the Lord on Nov. 11. Ernie was born in Bellingham on July 15, 1943, the first of three children born to Glenn and Aileen (Pendleton) Thompson.
MyNorthwest.com
False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound
A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
lyndentribune.com
Seafood processing facility proposed
LYNDEN — A seafood processing plant could join the industrial line-up of new buildings along West Main Street.
lyndentribune.com
LEGALS- November 23, 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 21, 2022, the Design Review Board of the City of Lynden, received an application from King Architecture, regarding the property described below:. Lot D, Lynden Market Square Lot Line Adjustment According to the map thereof recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2111101192. Situate in...
lyndentribune.com
Carol Visser
Carol Rae Visser, of Sumas, passed away suddenly at home with her husband of 50 years by her side, on Nov. 15 at the age of 70. Carol was born to Richard Sestrom and Betty Pebbles on Nov. 29, 1951 in Seattle.
KIMA TV
Coach of Skagit County man killed at University of Idaho reflects on their relationship
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Investigators said there is still no suspect in custody in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. A week has passed since the gruesome murders, and many have more questions than answers. That’s the concern for the long-time basketball coach of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students who was killed.
Restaurant reopens, flower shop set to close and Bellingham holiday market planned
Plus, a new business offers coffee and Wander Brewing beer to customers.
MyNorthwest.com
Assault and robbery at Marysville coffee stand leads to arrest
Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
Comments / 0