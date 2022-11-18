ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen of the team: Staunton girl has big dreams when it comes to playing football

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
STAUNTON —At first, Chloe Egli simply wanted to play football because she loved the sport. She had been playing with friends on the playground and it just seemed like time to try the organized version of football. Then she started hearing some people say girls couldn't play tackle football. That gave her another reason to play.

"I felt like I wanted to play because I wanted to prove that girls could do the same thing guys can," she said.

The 11-year-old played on both the offensive and defensive lines this year and was not only the lone girl on her team, but the only girl to play football in the entire Staunton youth program. Her mom, Sami Hopkins, said she thought there was at least one other girl playing football in the Augusta County Quarterback Club league, whose season came to a close this past Sunday.

"It's been fun," said Egli, a sixth-grader at Shelburne Middle School. "Crazy, exciting. I've had a lot of fun doing it."

She became a bit of a minor celebrity this fall in Staunton, at least in youth football circles. Her mom posted on Facebook that after one game a man stopped to tell Egli how brave she was and that she was doing a great job. Another man asked if his young grandson could get a fist bump because he thought it was cool Egli was playing.

Her coach, Kody Woolford, had never coached a girl before and was not sure how it would go. He said it went better than he ever imagined. He might get the chance to coach a lot more. Woolford was amazed at the number of young girls who have approached him about possibly playing the sport, all inspired by Egli.

At first, Egli said she felt like some of her teammates either didn't like that she was playing or just weren't sure about having a girl on the team.

"But like the first week of practice, they started warming up to me and the second it got better," she said. "At this point. I'm just another one of their teammates."

Just like high schools, the youth football programs hold a homecoming celebration. One of the male players is voted king and one of the female cheerleaders is voted queen. Egli wasn't eligible for either. So Woolford got her a crown and her mom bought roses and they had a little celebration this year naming her queen of the team.

"She was almost this close to tears," her mom said. "But if she gets hurt, she doesn't cry. Not in football."

Football wasn't a one-year-and-done thing for the middle schooler. Egli wants to play again next year and continue through high school. But she has bigger plans.

"I want to play in the NFL," she said.

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

