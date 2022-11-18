Lizzo’s ‘The Special 2our’ Cleveland tickets on sale Friday for 2023 show: Where to get tickets

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO