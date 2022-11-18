Lizzo’s ‘The Special 2our’ Cleveland tickets on sale Friday for 2023 show: Where to get tickets

Read full article on original website
Here’s how to buy ‘Hamilton’ tickets for $10 when it comes to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” is coming to Cleveland and you can be in the room where it happens for as little as $10. Fans of the Tony Award-winning musical can enter a lottery prior to each performance for a chance to purchase the cheap seats. There will be 40 tickets available for $10 for each show. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece opens at the KeyBank State Theatre on Dec. 6 and runs through Jan. 15.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'
Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan. If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.
Pizza Oven being added to Hall of Fame Village
CANTON, Ohio – The Hall of Fame Village is adding Pizza Oven to its burgeoning campus. The football-themed location is projected to open in the spring. The Canton-based eatery will be located in the fan engagement zone and have pizza available in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. With...
Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
Are there any good flea markets in Akron?
I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
New MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team coming to Cleveland, thrilling city officials and fans: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Soccer is a big deal in most of the world. And it could be soon in Cleveland, with an MLS NEXT professional soccer team starting in 2025. The Cleveland Soccer Group promises...
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
How Bratenahl Profits From Ticketing Black Drivers
Mayor: If Black drivers don’t want tickets, don’t break the law
signalcleveland.org
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
Majority of Greater Clevelanders want FirstEnergy Stadium to stay put, prefer renovation over new stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns’ lease of FirstEnergy Stadium is set to expire in 2028, raising questions about future renovations, a possible new stadium, and whether it ought to remain where it stands today, on the shores of Lake Erie. Greater Clevelanders are somewhat split on their...
TownHall’s 10th annual Feed the Need serves up Thanksgiving joy with hundreds of traditional meals
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Over 100 people lined up before the doors opened at 11 a.m. for TownHall’s 10th annual Feed the Need. Each year, the restaurant feeds the needy before Thanksgiving with a traditional turkey dinner with the help of hundreds of volunteers throughout the day including Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers players.
iheart.com
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
clevelandmagazine.com
Hallmark Christmas Magic Lands in Northeast Ohio this Winter
The Countdown to Christmas experience from Hallmark returns to Sugar Pines Farm. By Gracie Wilson. If you ever wanted to live out the dream of being a character in a Hallmark Christmas movie, this year might be your chance. No, we can’t guarantee that you’re going to meet a handsome...
List your "swear to never return again" places in Akron?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
‘A place where sisterhood thrives’: 3News’ Hollie Strano reveals special connection to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we continue our “Home” Coming series, which shines the spotlight on various places throughout Northeast Ohio that are important to members of our WKYC family, 3News’ Hollie Strano is taking us to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights. “It’s the distinct culture...
Deck the Hall holiday display at Stan Hywet set to open in Akron (photos)
AKRON, Ohio – One of the traditional beginnings to the holiday season in Northeast Ohio gets under way next weekend, as Stan Hywet Hall & Garden’s Deck the Hall lights the way for visitors at the estate. Each year the estate is tastefully adorned, inside and out. Rooms...
iheart.com
Former WMMS Jock Kid Leo To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Cleveland State
CLEVELAND - Former WMMS jock Kid Leo will be honored by Cleveland State University with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa during CSU's Fall Commencement. Leo, who's legal name is Lawrence James Travagliante, was a jock at the student run radio station WCSB-89.3 FM. He enrolled at CSU in the fall of 1968 with the intention of majoring in engineering but passion turned out to be radio, becoming a popular jock on The Buzzard for 16 years before leaving Cleveland to work at Capitol Records in New York. CSU President Laura Bloomberg made the announcement last week during WCSB's annual radiothon fund drive.
MetroHealth board fires Akram Boutros over $1.9 million; he says it’s retaliation for his reporting misdeeds: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The MetroHealth board of directors late Monday night announced the firing of Boutros for what it said was Boutros giving himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses. Boutros, who led the hospital system for nearly 10 years and was set to step down this month, said...
