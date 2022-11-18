ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver faces charges after fatal collision near Kingston Pike

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago

A 33-year-old Knoxville man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide after causing a three-vehicle collision that killed another driver early Friday morning, police said.

At around 1:30 a.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a crash on Interstate 140 West near the Kingston Pike exit, a department spokesperson said in a press release. A Honda sedan, a Nissan SUV and an Acura collided.

Police said the driver of the Honda, identified as Eduardo Deavila of Knoxville, was driving the wrong way on the interstate when he collided with the Nissan, which then hit the Acura, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene, while Deavila and the driver and a passenger in the Nissan were taken to UT Medical Center with serious injuries, the release stated. The identity of the person killed has not been released.

Warrants were obtained on Deavila that charge him with one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault. They will be served on his release from the hospital, the spokesperson said.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com.

