Colorado State

The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold

The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Week 11 provided happy returns across NFL

It was a rare week of happy returns in the NFL. After only one kick or punt was returned for a touchdown in the first 10 weeks of the season, two were taken back in memorable fashion on Sunday. Cordarrelle Patterson scored on a kickoff return for Atlanta and Marcus...
Once forbidden, gambling now embraced by NFL

Gambling has gone from the forbidden topic in the NFL to a key part of the league’s present and future. The days of lobbying against widespread legalized sports betting, preventing broadcast partners from even discussing point spreads and even prohibiting players from holding a fantasy football convention because it was at a casino are firmly in the past.
Tuesday’s Sports In Brief

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
Titans offensive coordinator working until something changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Todd Downing will keep working as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator until the Titans hear from either the NFL or something happens with Downing’s charges for speeding and driving under the influence. “Those things could obviously change,” coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday as his Titans...
Comeback Player of the Year

Tuesday’s Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF Dixon Machado on a minor league contract. CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Allan Cerda and RHP Daniel Duarte on minor league contracts. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations David Dumbrowski on a...
Charlotte hosts Davis and Detroit Mercy

Charlotte 49ers (4-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -2.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Antoine Davis scored 29 points in Detroit Mercy’s 98-88 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs. The Titans have gone 2-0 in home games. Detroit...
Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: NC State vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas. ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas. ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii. 5 p.m. ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Maui, Hawaii.
