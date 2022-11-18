Read full article on original website
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold
The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Week 11 provided happy returns across NFL
It was a rare week of happy returns in the NFL. After only one kick or punt was returned for a touchdown in the first 10 weeks of the season, two were taken back in memorable fashion on Sunday. Cordarrelle Patterson scored on a kickoff return for Atlanta and Marcus...
Once forbidden, gambling now embraced by NFL
Gambling has gone from the forbidden topic in the NFL to a key part of the league’s present and future. The days of lobbying against widespread legalized sports betting, preventing broadcast partners from even discussing point spreads and even prohibiting players from holding a fantasy football convention because it was at a casino are firmly in the past.
Tuesday’s Sports In Brief
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
Titans offensive coordinator working until something changes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Todd Downing will keep working as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator until the Titans hear from either the NFL or something happens with Downing’s charges for speeding and driving under the influence. “Those things could obviously change,” coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday as his Titans...
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
Houston Astros earn biggest postseason payout in MLB history with $516K per player's share
Winners win. They also earn too.
Comeback Player of the Year
Road Warriors: 3 Stars From Knicks' Western Swing
The New York Knicks earned three wins on a difficult western swing thanks to the efforts of some metropolitan representatives facing sizable odds.
Tuesday’s Transactions
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF Dixon Machado on a minor league contract. CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Allan Cerda and RHP Daniel Duarte on minor league contracts. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations David Dumbrowski on a...
Charlotte hosts Davis and Detroit Mercy
Charlotte 49ers (4-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -2.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Antoine Davis scored 29 points in Detroit Mercy’s 98-88 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs. The Titans have gone 2-0 in home games. Detroit...
London Fletcher, Henry Ellard among semifinalists for 2023 Hall of Fame class
London Fletcher named a semifinalist for 2023 Hall of Fame class originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Two former standouts in Burgundy & Gold are on the cusp of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall revealed on Tuesday their list of 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of...
Kansas rewards Lance Leipold with contract extension through '29
Kansas coach Lance Leipold, who has resuscitated the Jayhawks' football team in just his second season, has agreed to a new contract that includes an extension through 2029, sources told ESPN.
Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: NC State vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas. ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas. ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii. 5 p.m. ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Maui, Hawaii.
Jahvon Quinerly is "Ready To Go" According to Nate Oats
Oats also gave updates on Darius Miles and Dom Welch's status for the Phil Knight Invitational.
