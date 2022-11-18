Read full article on original website
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
GOBBLE GOBBLE: Newborns at Williamson Medical Center dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Newborns at Williamson Medical Center are ready for their first Thanksgiving!. The babies have been decked out in turkey hats and booties created by Bizzy Bee Crochet. Check out the gallery to see the cuteness. Get reports like this and all the news of...
'Near collapse' TN state leaders call on governor for Dept. of Children Services reform
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — State leaders are calling on the Governor Bill Lee to step in, as the Department of Children Services (DCS) is "near collapse." When these kids have nowhere else to turn, DCS Commissioner Margie Quinn says some end up in offices, or even hospitals for 100 days at a time.
Here's who contacted the Dept. of Children's Services before a homeless toddler died
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is continuing to learn more information about who exactly reached out to the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) about Ariel Rose before she passed away. The 23-month-old had been seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. Ariel died at a transitional...
Is MNPS prepared for a school shooter?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — God forbid we ever have a mass school shooting here in Nashville. No one wants to think about it, but how can you not prepare for it?. In a FOX 17 News poll, we asked teachers if they felt adequately trained for a mass shooting. An alarming 70 percent said no.
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
Tennessee family searches for answers in farmer's gruesome murder
When someone confesses to a murder in a suicide note, you would think the case would be solved. But a family in Benton County is far from satisfied with this confession, and you are about to find out why:. Tim Ring worked hard all his life. For 20 years he...
Dickson County mom desperate for ride to school for son with disabilities
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Seven-year-old Kameron Beechum is like most kids his age. When he’s not outside tossing the football, you can find him inside playing on his iPad. Kameron also has a rare disorder, Carcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which makes it a bit difficult for him to get...
Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville Police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
Metro Animal Care and Control asking for information on burned dog
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Animal Care and Control is asking for help finding who is responsible for burning a dog Tuesday night in Nashville. An Animal Control Officer responded to a call for help on Wednesday morning for a dog that was hurt. The officer found Diamond, who had been set on fire by someone and needed emergency care. MACC rushed the dog to the emergency vet and paid for her care using the Emergency Medical Fund that is donated by Friends of MACC Nashville. MACC says that while the dog, named Diamond. now has less swelling she still has a long road to recovery.
Franklin gun shop owners plead guilty to false record keeping
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The three co-owners of Franklin Gun Shop in Williamson County, Tennessee, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges made in September, according to U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The charges occurred after a federal regulatory inspection by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found that records had not been kept properly at the firearm business.
PHOTOS: Titans' T-Rac pays visit to animal shelter in Maury County
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Titans' very own T-Rac paid a visit to the pups at Maury County Animal Services. The no-kill shelter in Middle Tennessee is hoping the visit will bring awareness to animal adoption. MCAS is currently accepting applications for foster parents this upcoming holiday season....
Middle TN school districts ask lawmakers to modify controversial 3rd grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- More local school districts are taking a stance against a controversial new law in Tennessee that says third grade students must repeat the grade if they don’t pass the state reading test at the end of the year. Students can avoid getting held back if they...
Fire damages home on Mimosa Drive in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fire damaged a home on Mimosa Drive early Tuesday morning. The Nashville Fire Department says that crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters quickly fought back the flames with an interior attack and extinguished the fire. NFD says that nobody...
Country superstar Miranda Lambert releasing book of recipes, life memories
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music sweetheart Miranda Lambert is serving up more than just tunes. The Grammy-winning artist is releasing a book of recipes and life memories. "Y'all Eat Yet?" is a home entertainment book sharing stories and tasty recipes from the kitchens of women who shaped Lambert's life.
Hunters Lane 14-year-old charged with carrying gun on campus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Hunters Lane High School student has been charged with carrying a gun on campus. The 14-year-old was charged after schools officials received an anonymous tip tat he has a firearm, Metro Police report. The 9th grade student was removed from class due to the...
Taxpayers weigh-in on proposed Titans stadium deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Taxpayers are sounding off on Mayor John Cooper’s proposed East Bank Stadium. It comes as Metro Council continues to discuss the $2.1 billion estimate in detail. Metro is on the hook until 2039 for the lease agreement, and to keep up with first class...
Nashville man says he was robbed, shot in home invasion before dying at hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old who says he was shot by a person in a ski mask. Michael Hutchins was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hutchins was able to tell staff someone with a ski mask forced entry to his home on Jefferson Street and robbed him before the shooting.
Metro Transportation Licensing Commission cracking down on entertainment vehicles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Metro Transportation Licensing Commission cracked down on some transpotainment vehicles that are not playing by the rules. One company is specifically facing major consequences. The Transportation Licensing Commission said ‘Nashville Party Barge’ allegedly violated multiple codes including serving alcohol on an entertainment vehicle. Advocacy...
New multimillion-dollar slide at Nashville Shores will be longer than a football field
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It's never too early to start thinking about summertime. A new waterslide at Nashville Shores will be longest of its kind in the world. The "Riptide Racer" will stand 50-feet high and will be longer than a football field. Waterpark guests will travel headfirst on a mat to race on four lanes of the five-story platform.
