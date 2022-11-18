ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickman County, TN

fox17.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Is MNPS prepared for a school shooter?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — God forbid we ever have a mass school shooting here in Nashville. No one wants to think about it, but how can you not prepare for it?. In a FOX 17 News poll, we asked teachers if they felt adequately trained for a mass shooting. An alarming 70 percent said no.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville Police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Animal Care and Control asking for information on burned dog

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Animal Care and Control is asking for help finding who is responsible for burning a dog Tuesday night in Nashville. An Animal Control Officer responded to a call for help on Wednesday morning for a dog that was hurt. The officer found Diamond, who had been set on fire by someone and needed emergency care. MACC rushed the dog to the emergency vet and paid for her care using the Emergency Medical Fund that is donated by Friends of MACC Nashville. MACC says that while the dog, named Diamond. now has less swelling she still has a long road to recovery.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Franklin gun shop owners plead guilty to false record keeping

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The three co-owners of Franklin Gun Shop in Williamson County, Tennessee, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges made in September, according to U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The charges occurred after a federal regulatory inspection by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found that records had not been kept properly at the firearm business.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

PHOTOS: Titans' T-Rac pays visit to animal shelter in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Titans' very own T-Rac paid a visit to the pups at Maury County Animal Services. The no-kill shelter in Middle Tennessee is hoping the visit will bring awareness to animal adoption. MCAS is currently accepting applications for foster parents this upcoming holiday season....
MAURY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Fire damages home on Mimosa Drive in Antioch

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fire damaged a home on Mimosa Drive early Tuesday morning. The Nashville Fire Department says that crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters quickly fought back the flames with an interior attack and extinguished the fire. NFD says that nobody...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Country superstar Miranda Lambert releasing book of recipes, life memories

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music sweetheart Miranda Lambert is serving up more than just tunes. The Grammy-winning artist is releasing a book of recipes and life memories. "Y'all Eat Yet?" is a home entertainment book sharing stories and tasty recipes from the kitchens of women who shaped Lambert's life.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Hunters Lane 14-year-old charged with carrying gun on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Hunters Lane High School student has been charged with carrying a gun on campus. The 14-year-old was charged after schools officials received an anonymous tip tat he has a firearm, Metro Police report. The 9th grade student was removed from class due to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Taxpayers weigh-in on proposed Titans stadium deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Taxpayers are sounding off on Mayor John Cooper’s proposed East Bank Stadium. It comes as Metro Council continues to discuss the $2.1 billion estimate in detail. Metro is on the hook until 2039 for the lease agreement, and to keep up with first class...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville man says he was robbed, shot in home invasion before dying at hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old who says he was shot by a person in a ski mask. Michael Hutchins was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hutchins was able to tell staff someone with a ski mask forced entry to his home on Jefferson Street and robbed him before the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Transportation Licensing Commission cracking down on entertainment vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Metro Transportation Licensing Commission cracked down on some transpotainment vehicles that are not playing by the rules. One company is specifically facing major consequences. The Transportation Licensing Commission said ‘Nashville Party Barge’ allegedly violated multiple codes including serving alcohol on an entertainment vehicle. Advocacy...
NASHVILLE, TN

