ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Twitter will ‘struggle just to keep the lights on’ amid ‘mass exodus,’ source tells CNN

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAZY7_0jFk6yj000

A former Twitter executive said on Thursday that the company will “struggle just to keep the lights on” after newly established Twitter owner Elon Musk’s mass firings of the social media platform’s employees and resignations have taken a serious toll on the staff.

“Elon is finding out that he can’t bully top senior talent. They have lots of options and won’t put up with his antics,” the executive told CNN’s Oliver Darcy .

“They will struggle just to keep the lights on.”

Darcy said that six current and former employees of Twitter corroborated the executive’s account of the slew of resignations that took place this week.

The source also reported that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s firings of about 50 percent of Twitter’s workforce ushered in a “mass exodus” of other employees.

“I don’t want to stick around to build a product that’s being poisoned from the inside and out,” one person who quit told the senior media reporter.

Sources said that the exodus left leaders of the company “scrambling” to urge key employees to stay at Twitter.

Musk’s leadership of Twitter, which began in late October, has faced criticism by users and former employees.

The multibillionaire has reconstructed the company’s workforce while introducing large-scale changes to the platform, including an $8 fee for verification.

Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist,” is expected to make changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies, although those changes have not been announced.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 5

C26 Main
3d ago

It’s like moving in and the previous owner was a hoarder it takes a minute to take out the trash and reorganize the room. No worries it will be nice and better for all.

Reply
2
Related
HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli Changes Name To ‘Elon Musk’ On Twitter & Is Applauded For Retweeting Democratic Candidates

Valerie Bertinelli had fans applauding as she changed her name on Twitter to “Elon Musk” in a subtle protest against his new subscription-based verification on the platform. In what some called a “master class in trolling,” the famous sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 pay-for-a-blue-check plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of next week’s midterms… all while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who purchased the app in October, said earlier this year that he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent.
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Amarie M.

Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video

Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story. Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk? If so, you're not alone, no doubt. According to Business Insider, a few people who previously worked with Elon Musk attest to his temperament and his brilliance when asked about their experience working for him.
The Hill

The Hill

778K+
Followers
89K+
Post
556M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy