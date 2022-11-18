Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Grandin Village Children's Parade brings back a painful memoryCheryl E Preston
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
WSLS
Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – “If you’ve even heard about it, you’re in some way touched,” Metropolitan Community Church member Cathy Fisher said. A gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Saturday night. In what is being called a ‘hate attack,’ five people were killed...
wfxrtv.com
Rescue Mission of Roanoke combats food insecurity throughout the community
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –High food prices are still putting strain on families, especially as the holiday season kicks into high gear. Non-profits like the Rescue Mission of Roanoke are working hard to try and keep up. Every Saturday morning the Manna Pantry with Rescue Mission of Roanoke donates over...
WHSV
Illuminights and Winter Walk of Lights back this weekend
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights are back. Until December 30, Explore Park, through a partnership with Center in the Square, is displaying hundreds of thousands of lights to walk through on select nights. This is the fourth year for the event. “We have...
247Sports
Virginia Tech Football: Pry adjusts plan, hands off defensive play calls to Chris Marve
Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry mentioned throughout the first 11 months on the job that he would be the defensive play caller for his entire first season in Blacksburg before handing over the duties to defensive coordinator Chris Marve. As it turns out, Pry bumped up his timeline. After...
Virginia Tech Pays Tribute To Rival Virginia Before Game Saturday
Before they officially kicked off their Week 12 game, the Virginia Tech Hokies honored the Virginia Cavaliers. This week has been incredibly challenging for Virginia. Three members of its football team - Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry - were shot and killed after returning from a school trip.
WSLS
Homes threatened after brush fire in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said they were dispatched for a brush fire in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County at around 5:34 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say it happened in the 7000 block of Mt. Chestnut Road. Officials say upon arrival, units...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Answered prayers for a single mother in Hillsville
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christmas season brings a lot of excitement when walking into a store. The lights, the smells and all the Christmas trees. However, for some, it can bring to light the reminder of not being able to afford Christmas. That’s where Hometown Holiday Helpers steps in!
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Salem businesses ask for support during roadwork
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite roadwork in progress, you can still visit the shops in downtown Salem. The small businesses want you to know they are open and ready for business. As improvements are being made alongside Main Street, you are still able to go and shop. You can walk along the road to get inside.
Game Updates: Virginia Tech 23, Liberty 22 - FINAL
Virginia Tech embarks on its final road contest of the season with a short trip to Lynchburg to face the Liberty Flames on Saturday afternoon. The Hokes (2-8) are looking to break a seven-game losing streak in Lynchburg while the Flames look to be the second in-state program to defeat Virginia Tech this fall following an opening week loss to Old Dominion in Norfolk.
WSLS
In the Kitchen: Mama Jeans
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Mama Jeans is the winner of the VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show at the Berglund Center!. Mama Jeans is one of three restaurants chosen for a chance to win a VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show, coming to the Berglund Center on Nov. 17!
WHSV
Candy Cane Village Christmas Market raises money for local homeschool group
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Christmas came early at the Candy Cane Village Christmas Market in Athens Saturday. This festival featured fun Christmas activities like pictures with Santa, stories with Mrs. Claus, a gingerbread house contest, and live Christmas music, as well as vendors to get started on Christmas shopping. The event was a fundraiser for H.E.A.R.T.H. Homeschooling’s annual school trip. Vicki Pauley, one of the organizers of this event, says, even though this was the first year they held the event, it turned out even better than expected.
WSLS
Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s a list of what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The smell of turkey and stuffing will be in the air soon. Maybe you love Thanksgiving because you get to cook an extravagant meal, or maybe you’d rather just relax with family. If you’d rather not spend your holiday cooking, check out this list to...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Region 3D Semifinals – Staunton River at Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — The Christiansburg Blue Demons beat the Staunton River Golden Eagles 28-0 in the VHSL Region 3D semifinals. Christiansburg will play at Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D finals next week.
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
WSLS
Get into the holiday spirit at opening weekend for Illuminights
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va – This holiday season, travel down the half-mile wooded path at Explore Park to take in the sights and sounds of Illuminights. There are 50,000 new lights, new displays and family activities you can enjoy starting this weekend. Alex North, Communications Manager for Roanoke County Parks...
Blue Ridge Muse
A break until Thanksgiving and beyond
With most high school athletics on a break until December, and the counting pretty much finished in the contentious midterm elections, it’s time to sit back, relax, and think about Thanksgiving next week. Floyd County Circuit Court was light this week, with a plea deal on a woman ruled...
aseaofred.com
Virginia Tech: A Non-Commonwealth Residents Take (and picks)
I never understood the Virginia Tech hype. It’s no secret at this point that I’m from New Jersey. A state which very rarely cares about college football (sans the Rutgers run in the mid to late 2000s). For most of my childhood and teenage years, I was in the same boat. My friends and family only cared about what happened on Sundays. The only times I really paid significant attention was when I was trying to figure out which players I wanted the Raiders to take (they usually took the wrong ones) and I had no major ties. I had no dog in the fight and thus I didn’t really care.
WDBJ7.com
New Sheetz opening soon on Orange Avenue NE
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Sheetz on Williamson Road NE is closing Thursday, November 17 at midnight. But a new one is opening very soon on Orange Avenue. November 28, the gas station will hold a grand opening celebration. The company will offer customers free coffee and soda for the entire day.
cardinalnews.org
Ace Frehley of Kiss to play in Rocky Mount; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvester Performance Center will welcome Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ace Frehley to the stage Friday, Feb. 3. Best known as the original lead guitarist of the hard...
Comments / 0