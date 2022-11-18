I never understood the Virginia Tech hype. It’s no secret at this point that I’m from New Jersey. A state which very rarely cares about college football (sans the Rutgers run in the mid to late 2000s). For most of my childhood and teenage years, I was in the same boat. My friends and family only cared about what happened on Sundays. The only times I really paid significant attention was when I was trying to figure out which players I wanted the Raiders to take (they usually took the wrong ones) and I had no major ties. I had no dog in the fight and thus I didn’t really care.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO