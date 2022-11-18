When Ohio State and Michigan meet on Saturday, the Wolverines could be without their most-talented offensive weapon. Running back and Heisman candidate Blake Corum, who has collected 1,457 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns this season, ran 18 times for 108 yards and a score in Michigan's 19-17 win over Illinois last weekend but left late in the first half with an apparent knee injury. He returned for one snap in the second half before leaving the game for good.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO