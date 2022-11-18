ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Football Reveals Black and Scarlet LeBron Cleats Ahead of Battle With Michigan in The Game on Saturday

If all goes according to Ohio State's plan, the Buckeyes will look good, feel good and play good in The Game. On Tuesday, Ohio State football's Twitter account revealed that NBA superstar LeBron James donated black and scarlet cleats for the players to wear when the team hosts Michigan on Saturday, which will undoubtedly help in the "look good" department.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State is No. 2 and Michigan is No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, Making a Top-Three Matchup Official in All Major Polls

Ohio State and Michigan is officially a top-three matchup in each major poll, as the Buckeyes and Wolverines checked in as the second and third-best teams in the CFP rankings on Tuesday. The top four, which features the only four undefeated teams in the FBS, remained unchanged. Defending national champion...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold

The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAWRENCE, KS
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preparing for Michigan Running Back Blake Corum to Play for the Wolverines on Saturday

When Ohio State and Michigan meet on Saturday, the Wolverines could be without their most-talented offensive weapon. Running back and Heisman candidate Blake Corum, who has collected 1,457 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns this season, ran 18 times for 108 yards and a score in Michigan's 19-17 win over Illinois last weekend but left late in the first half with an apparent knee injury. He returned for one snap in the second half before leaving the game for good.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Marvin Harrison Jr. Among 12 Semifinalists for Biletnikoff Award

As one of the best receivers in America this season, Marvin Harrison Jr. was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award on Monday. The second-year Buckeye has been sensational for Ohio State this season, collecting 65 catches for 1,037 yards and 11 touchdowns through 11 games. For his efforts, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation tabbed him as one of the best wideouts in college football in 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Olave Tops 100 Yards Again, Ezekiel Elliott Scores Twice in Return and Justin Fields Suffers Shoulder Injury

In just 10 games as an NFL wideout, Chris Olave has already surpassed 100 receiving yards three times. The former Ohio State receiver hit triple digits for the third time in his Ohio State career on Sunday, when he helped lead the New Orleans Saints to a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams by catching five passes for 102 yards, highlighted by a 53-yard touchdown on the longest play so far in his NFL rookie season.
BUCKEYE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy