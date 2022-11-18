Read full article on original website
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ to take stage at Palace Theatre SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2023 Quarterback Brock Glenn Decommits from Ohio State, Flips to Florida State
Ohio State has lost its quarterback commitment for the 2023 class. Four-star Tennessee quarterback Brock Glenn and the Buckeyes are going their separate ways, as the 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback decommitted from OSU on Monday and in turn committed to Florida State. With the decommitment, the Buckeyes now stand at 19...
Eleven Warriors
23 Ohio State Football Players to Participate in Senior Day Festivities Before Saturday’s Final Home Game of 2022 Against Michigan
23 Ohio State football players will be honored during Senior Day festivities before Saturday’s game at Ohio Stadium. The list of seniors who will participate in Senior Day, per Ohio State’s game notes for The Game:. Senior Day Participants. No. Pos Player. 0 WR KAMRYN BABB. 3 LB...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Football Reveals Black and Scarlet LeBron Cleats Ahead of Battle With Michigan in The Game on Saturday
If all goes according to Ohio State's plan, the Buckeyes will look good, feel good and play good in The Game. On Tuesday, Ohio State football's Twitter account revealed that NBA superstar LeBron James donated black and scarlet cleats for the players to wear when the team hosts Michigan on Saturday, which will undoubtedly help in the "look good" department.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State is No. 2 and Michigan is No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, Making a Top-Three Matchup Official in All Major Polls
Ohio State and Michigan is officially a top-three matchup in each major poll, as the Buckeyes and Wolverines checked in as the second and third-best teams in the CFP rankings on Tuesday. The top four, which features the only four undefeated teams in the FBS, remained unchanged. Defending national champion...
CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold
The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preparing for Michigan Running Back Blake Corum to Play for the Wolverines on Saturday
When Ohio State and Michigan meet on Saturday, the Wolverines could be without their most-talented offensive weapon. Running back and Heisman candidate Blake Corum, who has collected 1,457 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns this season, ran 18 times for 108 yards and a score in Michigan's 19-17 win over Illinois last weekend but left late in the first half with an apparent knee injury. He returned for one snap in the second half before leaving the game for good.
Eleven Warriors
Marvin Harrison Jr. Among 12 Semifinalists for Biletnikoff Award
As one of the best receivers in America this season, Marvin Harrison Jr. was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award on Monday. The second-year Buckeye has been sensational for Ohio State this season, collecting 65 catches for 1,037 yards and 11 touchdowns through 11 games. For his efforts, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation tabbed him as one of the best wideouts in college football in 2022.
Eleven Warriors
EA Sports Expected to Delay Release of Newest College Football Video Game to 2024, Per Report
EA Sports will reportedly deliver disheartening news to college football fans on Tuesday. According to Matt Brown of Extra Points, the gaming studio will announce a delayed release of EA Sports College Football – the franchise formerly known as NCAA Football – from 2023 to 2024. On Feb....
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’
Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Olave Tops 100 Yards Again, Ezekiel Elliott Scores Twice in Return and Justin Fields Suffers Shoulder Injury
In just 10 games as an NFL wideout, Chris Olave has already surpassed 100 receiving yards three times. The former Ohio State receiver hit triple digits for the third time in his Ohio State career on Sunday, when he helped lead the New Orleans Saints to a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams by catching five passes for 102 yards, highlighted by a 53-yard touchdown on the longest play so far in his NFL rookie season.
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years
Saturday’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) will mark the final game played in Ohio Stadium for the 100-year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Jahvon Quinerly is "Ready To Go" According to Nate Oats
Oats also gave updates on Darius Miles and Dom Welch's status for the Phil Knight Invitational.
