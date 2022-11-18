Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHSV
Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
WHSV
Waynesboro gets $48,000 in grants to launch new businesses
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s economic development has gotten some major additions and are looking to add some more from creative minds of the community. Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to learn business fundamentals. The free program is meant for selected individuals to pitch their business plan and compete for...
WHSV
Magnolia Rose prepared to open new store on Black Friday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Magnolia Rose’s new store is ready for opening day. The nonprofit is still true to its name because the money made in sales will pay toward the bigger vision. “The point of our retail store is to fund our emergency apartment. We are often called...
WHSV
United Way of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County turns focus to child care this Giving Tuesday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The season of spending is here. Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday are all around the corner, but this year, don’t forget to give back to your community on Giving Tuesday. Local Rotarians and the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (UWHR)...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Craft and Chat for Charity gives back to community
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From blankets, scarves, and hats to jewelry and other pieces of art, the Craft and Chat for Charity group is always looking to create something special to give to those in need. It started about eight years ago. A group in Harrisonburg was meeting to make...
WHSV
Massanutten Regional Library brings Bright Star Touring Theatre to the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Regional Library (MRL) is bringing the Bright Star Touring Theatre to the Shenandoah Valley. The company will perform several shows at six different locations. Bright Start Touring Theatre combines education with theatre for its performances. From Dec.1-3, the group will perform from the Town of...
WHSV
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
WHSV
Expanded Heartland Christmas Market returns to Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some people may already have their Christmas decorations up, but for many, Black Friday really kicks off the holiday season. That’s when the Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm in Rockingham County will begin to welcome customers back and is ready to bring back a tradition on the farm.
WHSV
The Valley celebrates National Philanthropy Day with awards banquet
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley’s biggest fundraisers celebrated National Philanthropy Day Monday morning at Hotel Madison. The Association of Fundraising Professionals honored the area’s biggest philanthropists at an award ceremony. ”This year we’ll be recognizing six different individuals and celebrating their contributions in the community it’s a...
WHSV
Staunton businesses share why shopping local matters
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The weekend after Thanksgiving is considered a holiday itself for shoppers and stores alike. For shops like The Sparrow’s Nest, supporting local businesses makes a difference in what’s unique and available for customers. “If folks are not coming out and shopping local, then your...
WHSV
Truck crashes into Truist on West Broad Street in Waynesboro Monday night
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were working to repair damage done to the Truist bank on W. Broad Street in Waynesboro Tuesday after a Dodge truck ran into the side of the building Monday night. Waynesboro Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. and may have been medically related.
NBC 29 News
Sheetz offering gas deal through Thanksgiving week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sheetz is offering some savings at the gas pumps this week, just in time for Thanksgiving traveling. The company is lowering prices for its unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The deal starts now and lasts through Monday, November 28. “This offer is for a...
WHSV
Augusta County Board of Supervisors to consider legislative agenda
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors are expected to vote on their legislative agenda Tuesday, Nov. 22. The document outlines the county’s priorities for the General Assembly, explaining its position on many issues, like behavioral health programs and funding for local schools. “It sets the...
WHSV
Turkey tournament brings in hundreds of turkeys to feed Valley families this Thanksgiving
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the home stretch to get donations to feed Valley families this Thanksgiving. The third annual turkey tournament at Shenvalee Golf Resort was held this weekend to collect as many turkeys and canned goods as possible for those in need. Golfers spent the weekend...
WHSV
Harrisonburg City Council hears update on Homeless Services Center project
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg purchased more than three acres of land and a 6,730-square-foot building on North Main Street this summer to help the city create its permanent low-barrier shelter for adults experiencing homelessness. City Council committed a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funding...
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
WHSV
Virginia at VT game scheduled for Saturday canceled in wake of tragedy
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies and Hoos football matchup scheduled for Saturday, November 26 in Blacksburg has been canceled, as the Virginia football program continues to heal following the recent on-grounds shooting that took three lives and injured two others, four of the victims UVA football players. A statement...
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash near Staunton
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Staunton. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at around 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. According to police, a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was allegedly traveling north on...
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Comments / 0