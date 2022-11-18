ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

WHSV

Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro gets $48,000 in grants to launch new businesses

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s economic development has gotten some major additions and are looking to add some more from creative minds of the community. Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to learn business fundamentals. The free program is meant for selected individuals to pitch their business plan and compete for...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Magnolia Rose prepared to open new store on Black Friday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Magnolia Rose’s new store is ready for opening day. The nonprofit is still true to its name because the money made in sales will pay toward the bigger vision. “The point of our retail store is to fund our emergency apartment. We are often called...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Massanutten Regional Library brings Bright Star Touring Theatre to the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Regional Library (MRL) is bringing the Bright Star Touring Theatre to the Shenandoah Valley. The company will perform several shows at six different locations. Bright Start Touring Theatre combines education with theatre for its performances. From Dec.1-3, the group will perform from the Town of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

The Valley celebrates National Philanthropy Day with awards banquet

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley’s biggest fundraisers celebrated National Philanthropy Day Monday morning at Hotel Madison. The Association of Fundraising Professionals honored the area’s biggest philanthropists at an award ceremony. ”This year we’ll be recognizing six different individuals and celebrating their contributions in the community it’s a...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Staunton businesses share why shopping local matters

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The weekend after Thanksgiving is considered a holiday itself for shoppers and stores alike. For shops like The Sparrow’s Nest, supporting local businesses makes a difference in what’s unique and available for customers. “If folks are not coming out and shopping local, then your...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Sheetz offering gas deal through Thanksgiving week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sheetz is offering some savings at the gas pumps this week, just in time for Thanksgiving traveling. The company is lowering prices for its unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The deal starts now and lasts through Monday, November 28. “This offer is for a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Augusta County Board of Supervisors to consider legislative agenda

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors are expected to vote on their legislative agenda Tuesday, Nov. 22. The document outlines the county’s priorities for the General Assembly, explaining its position on many issues, like behavioral health programs and funding for local schools. “It sets the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg City Council hears update on Homeless Services Center project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg purchased more than three acres of land and a 6,730-square-foot building on North Main Street this summer to help the city create its permanent low-barrier shelter for adults experiencing homelessness. City Council committed a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funding...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Virginia at VT game scheduled for Saturday canceled in wake of tragedy

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies and Hoos football matchup scheduled for Saturday, November 26 in Blacksburg has been canceled, as the Virginia football program continues to heal following the recent on-grounds shooting that took three lives and injured two others, four of the victims UVA football players. A statement...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash near Staunton

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Staunton. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at around 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. According to police, a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was allegedly traveling north on...
STAUNTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

