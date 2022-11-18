Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter Desperation Surfaces As Elon Musk Calls For Engineers 'Who Can Actually Write Software'
A historic workforce reduction followed by mass resignation has put Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk on the backfoot, to the point of desperation, it seems.
Elon Musk Says Alex Jones Isn't Getting His Banned Twitter Account Back
It turns out that Alex Jones is too toxic even for Elon Musk's Twitter. The billionaire and new owner of the microblogging platform recently conducted a poll asking users whether former POTUS and banned user Donald Trump should get his account back, presenting it under the guise of a democratic vote and later indicating it was also a honey pot for surfacing bot accounts. Speculation has abounded for months other which previously-banned users may return to Twitter under its "free speech" transformation.
Elon Musk Recruits One Of His Enemies To Help With Twitter
Elon Musk may have fired thousands of people from Twitter, but he still needs a certain amount of staff in order to keep running the social media site. In a true example of "desperate times call for desperate measures," the billionaire now seems to have turned to hiring new people after many Twitter employees chose to leave or have been fired. This time around, his choice of a new hire is an interesting one, because this cybersecurity expert is someone that Musk is certainly no fan of. Here's what we know about Twitter's latest hire.
Twitter Engineers Reportedly Fear Outages As More Employees Exit
Elon Musk's recent email stating that employees had only 24 hours to either click a button in agreement with his "extremely hardcore" work demands or resign appears to have spectacularly backfired, at least based on reports leaking from Twitter's current and now-former ranks. The deadline for accepting that mandate has passed, and no one knew what to expect at first. Employees reported still having access to their company laptops and accounts even though they didn't click the button, and reports soon surfaced claiming that the demands didn't work as planned.
Twitter Temporarily Suspends Badge Access Amid Resignation Chaos
Elon Musk's attempt to make his workforce more "hardcore" seems to have blown up as spectacularly as a failed SpaceX launch. The billionaire made the majority of his fortune at companies like Tesla which have similar working policies to the ones he was trying to implement at Twitter. However, when presented with a choice between accepting longer hours and a more intense workload, where "only exceptional performance" gets a passing grade, a large portion of the staff have chosen the other option, resignation.
Musk Pitches One-Click Payments On Twitter, Including Crypto
Elon Musk wants to enable payments, possibly in cryptocurrency onto the social media platform. Musk sees these payments as a huge source of revenue.
Twitter Reportedly Stiffs Vendors, Cuts Employee Benefits As Musk Tries To Cut Costs
Elon Musk has resorted to ducking payment collectors and targeting worker benefits and perks in order to cut costs in the company for which he grossly overpaid.
1,200 Full-Time Twitter Employees Reportedly Left After Musk's Ultimatum
The New York Times reports that nearly 1,200 employees have resigned in yet another shock for the company,
Twitter Leak Claims Special Verification Badges For Brands May Launch Soon
Since the existing blue verified check mark no longer means an account is authentic, Twitter may soon roll out special badges reserved for certain people.
Donald Trump Has Been Unbanned From Twitter Following Elon Musk's Poll
Elon Musk put reinstating Donald Trump's account up to Twitter vote - bots and all - and the results are in.
Musk's Latest Twitter Poll Asks Whether To Unban Trump
The reinstatement of former President Donald Trump's account has been a topic of heated debate even before Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter was confirmed. The then president was banned from major social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram following the riot that took place at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. His role in the storming of congress and its aftermath is currently being investigated by the U.S. House of Representatives. Before the ban, Trump was a compulsive tweeter with the messages he posted often drawing criticism.
Meta Denies Mark Zuckerberg Is Quitting In 2023
Mark Zuckerberg isn't resigning as the CEO of Meta, contrary to rumors swirling around on the internet. The Leak reported earlier today, citing an unnamed insider source, that "Zuckerberg has decided to step down himself." The report came at a time when investor trust in the company is at an all-time low, and there is no dearth of serious controversies, either.
Musk Reportedly Fired Two More Twitter Execs Amid Rumors Of New Layoffs
Two more Twitter executives are out, including one who had previously planned to resign, only to reportedly be talked into staying at the last minute.
Twitter Blue Team's Alleged Departures May Cause Another Delay
The short notice ultimatum sent to Twitter employees seems to have resulted in mass exodus, and word has it that some key employees have left the company.
Google Reportedly Paid Activision To Stop It From Making A Play Store Rival
Games are some of the biggest cash cows when it comes to earning money from mobile apps distributed via an app repository like App Store and Google Play Store.
Onyx Boox Note Air 2 Plus Review: Outshining Kindle Scribe
Pros Responsive E-Ink Display Android app support Passive stylus need not be charged Stylus included Long battery life Cons Questionable power button and USB port position Poor support for third-party sketching apps No option for cellular connectivity Lacks automatic brightness control. The phrases "Android tablet" and "E-Ink display" are usually...
Amazon's CEO Says Layoffs Will Continue Into 2023
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy made a statement that layoffs in multiple departments were coming at the end of this year, and are now expected to extend into 2023.
Three Years After The Tesla Cybertruck Reveal, Here's What's Changed
After production delays halted progress, Tesla's Cybertruck has an updated timeline of production — but much has changed among other EV trucks on the market.
Tesla May Soon Get Support For Apple Music
The proprietary infotainment screen in Tesla vehicles doesn't support Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, but may be getting support for Apple Music integration.
SpaceX Starlink Satellite Internet Just Launched In Two Huge Markets
SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service just expanded to two major areas, highlighting the company's ambitious coverage plans. Here's what they include.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0