Elon Musk Says Alex Jones Isn't Getting His Banned Twitter Account Back

It turns out that Alex Jones is too toxic even for Elon Musk's Twitter. The billionaire and new owner of the microblogging platform recently conducted a poll asking users whether former POTUS and banned user Donald Trump should get his account back, presenting it under the guise of a democratic vote and later indicating it was also a honey pot for surfacing bot accounts. Speculation has abounded for months other which previously-banned users may return to Twitter under its "free speech" transformation.
Elon Musk Recruits One Of His Enemies To Help With Twitter

Elon Musk may have fired thousands of people from Twitter, but he still needs a certain amount of staff in order to keep running the social media site. In a true example of "desperate times call for desperate measures," the billionaire now seems to have turned to hiring new people after many Twitter employees chose to leave or have been fired. This time around, his choice of a new hire is an interesting one, because this cybersecurity expert is someone that Musk is certainly no fan of. Here's what we know about Twitter's latest hire.
Twitter Engineers Reportedly Fear Outages As More Employees Exit

Elon Musk's recent email stating that employees had only 24 hours to either click a button in agreement with his "extremely hardcore" work demands or resign appears to have spectacularly backfired, at least based on reports leaking from Twitter's current and now-former ranks. The deadline for accepting that mandate has passed, and no one knew what to expect at first. Employees reported still having access to their company laptops and accounts even though they didn't click the button, and reports soon surfaced claiming that the demands didn't work as planned.
Twitter Temporarily Suspends Badge Access Amid Resignation Chaos

Elon Musk's attempt to make his workforce more "hardcore" seems to have blown up as spectacularly as a failed SpaceX launch. The billionaire made the majority of his fortune at companies like Tesla which have similar working policies to the ones he was trying to implement at Twitter. However, when presented with a choice between accepting longer hours and a more intense workload, where "only exceptional performance" gets a passing grade, a large portion of the staff have chosen the other option, resignation.
Musk's Latest Twitter Poll Asks Whether To Unban Trump

The reinstatement of former President Donald Trump's account has been a topic of heated debate even before Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter was confirmed. The then president was banned from major social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram following the riot that took place at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. His role in the storming of congress and its aftermath is currently being investigated by the U.S. House of Representatives. Before the ban, Trump was a compulsive tweeter with the messages he posted often drawing criticism.
Meta Denies Mark Zuckerberg Is Quitting In 2023

Mark Zuckerberg isn't resigning as the CEO of Meta, contrary to rumors swirling around on the internet. The Leak reported earlier today, citing an unnamed insider source, that "Zuckerberg has decided to step down himself." The report came at a time when investor trust in the company is at an all-time low, and there is no dearth of serious controversies, either.
Onyx Boox Note Air 2 Plus Review: Outshining Kindle Scribe

Pros Responsive E-Ink Display Android app support Passive stylus need not be charged Stylus included Long battery life Cons Questionable power button and USB port position Poor support for third-party sketching apps No option for cellular connectivity Lacks automatic brightness control. The phrases "Android tablet" and "E-Ink display" are usually...
