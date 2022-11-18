Read full article on original website
Related
Coolio's Cause Of Death Explained
Rapper and icon Coolio died on September 28th, 2022, while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. At the time, no official cause of death had been provided.
Peter Gabriel Announces First Tour In Years, New Album 'i/o'
Peter Gabriel is reuniting his old band for a new tour next spring.
Popculture
'70s Rock Legend Nik Turner Dead at 82
Nik Turner, the multi-instrumentalist and member of the space rock pioneers Hawkwind, has died. He was 82. Tuner died on Thursday, Nov. 10, his family announced on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Original Nazareth Singer Dan McCafferty Dead at 76
Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died at the age of 76. Longtime Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew announced the news on the band's Facebook account. "Dan died at 12:40 today," he wrote. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time."
TMZ.com
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Battling Stage 4 Cancer
Duran Duran was inducted into the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night ... but the good news quickly turned bad as the band accepted the honor. Legendary frontman Simon Le Bon and the group's other members -- except for one -- gave an acceptance speech during the 37th Annual induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Noticeably absent was guitarist Andy Taylor.
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
TMZ.com
Armie Hammer's Dad Michael Armand Hammer Dead At 67
Michael Armand Hammer, the father of Armie Hammer and business titan, has died ... TMZ has learned. Michael passed away Sunday, sources connected to the family tell TMZ. We're told he had been quite ill for some time, battling cancer. The American businessman worked at an investment banking firm in...
TMZ.com
Brooke Shields Says '81 Barbara Walters Interview Was Inappropriate
Brooke Shields says Barbara Walters put her in an uncomfortable position during an interview 41 years ago -- when Brooke was still a minor -- and it sticks with her to this day. The actress and model recalled the 1981 interview she did with Walters ... when Shields was fresh...
TMZ.com
Kelly Rowland Quiets Crowd Booing When Chris Brown Wins AMA Award
Kelly Rowland wasn't having the boos when she announced Chris Brown's win at the AMAs ... telling the haters in the audience to settle down. The 'Destiny's Child' singer announced Chris was the winner for Favorite Male R&B Artist. As soon as she mentioned his name, you could hear a smattering of boos in the crowd. Kelly shut that down hard.
Watch Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Elton John in the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, the new Abbey Road Studios doc
Watch the first trailer for Mary McCartney's homage to Abbey Road Studios, If These Walls Could Sing. "When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way." So says Elton John at the beginning of the trailer for If These Walls...
TMZ.com
DJ Khaled Offering Airbnb Stay with Recreated Legendary Sneaker Closet
DJ Khaled is giving two lucky fans a chance to walk in his shoes -- literally. He's offering a decked-out Airbnb stay that comes with a version of his own sneaker closet!!!. The hip hop mogul is giving away two exclusive one-night stays at a beautiful home in the heart of Miami.
Watch Judas Priest's Rob Halford have the time of his life singing Jolene with Dolly Parton at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Who had Rob Halford duetting with Dolly Parton on their 2022 bingo card?!. Last night, November 5, the latest Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, celebrating some of the biggest and most influential legends to have graced music over the last six decades.
Sophie Lloyd drops fiery new Iron Maiden-inspired single, Do Or Die
Guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd has collaborated with Inglorious frontman Nathan James for her new single, Do Or Die
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
Rock Hall 2022: Watch Dolly Parton Perform “Jolene” With Inductee Supergroup
Dolly Parton performed “Rockin’ Years” at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday night (November 5). She was also joined by Pat Benatar, Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart, Simon Le Bon, Brandi Carlile, and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford for “Jolene.” Watch it below.
thebrag.com
Lime Cordiale pay tribute to Colin Hay on tender new single ‘Colin’
Lime Cordiale have released a new single to cap a mammoth year of touring, featuring the one and only Colin Hay. ‘Colin’ takes its name from the Men At Work icon, who Louis Leimbach says was an “inspiration to him and his brother since their teenage years. “During...
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne reunite with Black Sabbath one last time at his 'final' show... 30 years ago today
On November 15, 1992 Ozzy Osbourne played the final show on his No More Tours farewell tour, and reunited Black Sabbath for an encore. It would not be their final show
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
Comments / 0