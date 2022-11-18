ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'70s Rock Legend Nik Turner Dead at 82

Nik Turner, the multi-instrumentalist and member of the space rock pioneers Hawkwind, has died. He was 82. Tuner died on Thursday, Nov. 10, his family announced on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Q 105.7

Original Nazareth Singer Dan McCafferty Dead at 76

Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died at the age of 76. Longtime Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew announced the news on the band's Facebook account. "Dan died at 12:40 today," he wrote. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time."
TMZ.com

Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Duran Duran was inducted into the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night ... but the good news quickly turned bad as the band accepted the honor. Legendary frontman Simon Le Bon and the group's other members -- except for one -- gave an acceptance speech during the 37th Annual induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Noticeably absent was guitarist Andy Taylor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Armie Hammer's Dad Michael Armand Hammer Dead At 67

Michael Armand Hammer, the father of Armie Hammer and business titan, has died ... TMZ has learned. Michael passed away Sunday, sources connected to the family tell TMZ. We're told he had been quite ill for some time, battling cancer. The American businessman worked at an investment banking firm in...
TMZ.com

Brooke Shields Says '81 Barbara Walters Interview Was Inappropriate

Brooke Shields says Barbara Walters put her in an uncomfortable position during an interview 41 years ago -- when Brooke was still a minor -- and it sticks with her to this day. The actress and model recalled the 1981 interview she did with Walters ... when Shields was fresh...
TMZ.com

Kelly Rowland Quiets Crowd Booing When Chris Brown Wins AMA Award

Kelly Rowland wasn't having the boos when she announced Chris Brown's win at the AMAs ... telling the haters in the audience to settle down. The 'Destiny's Child' singer announced Chris was the winner for Favorite Male R&B Artist. As soon as she mentioned his name, you could hear a smattering of boos in the crowd. Kelly shut that down hard.
thebrag.com

Lime Cordiale pay tribute to Colin Hay on tender new single ‘Colin’

Lime Cordiale have released a new single to cap a mammoth year of touring, featuring the one and only Colin Hay. ‘Colin’ takes its name from the Men At Work icon, who Louis Leimbach says was an “inspiration to him and his brother since their teenage years. “During...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’

The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”

Comments / 0

Community Policy