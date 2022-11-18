ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans coordinator Todd Downing busted for DUI hours after huge win

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
 4 days ago

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing celebrated a bit too hard after his team’s huge win in Green Bay on Thursday night.

Downing was arrested early Friday morning in Williamson County, Tenn. for driving under the influence and speeding, as was first reported by Titan Insider and confirmed by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

According to an arrest report, Downing was booked into Williamson County jail around 4:30 in the morning and was released on bond just before 7 a.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped Downing on Interstate 65 and noticed “obvious signs of an intoxicant,” per their report.

The Titans had just defeated the Packers in a huge 27-17 victory at Lambeau Field, bringing their record to 7-3 on the season and strengthening their lead in the AFC South.

It is unclear if Downing will face any discipline by the team or the NFL.

