ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Driver suspected of injuring Los Angeles area police recruits released from jail as sheriff says investigators believe he acted intentionally

By Cheri Mossburg, Josh Campbell, Alaa Elassar, Andy Rose, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan

ATLANTA — The state plans to implement a new Medicaid expansion plan — Georgia Pathways — that includes work requirements next July after several years of legal wrangling over the controversial proposal. “I can confirm that we are moving forward with implementing the Pathways plan,” said Andrew...
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

'Wildlife Tales' focus of DNR poster contest

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Teachers and students across the state are invited to celebrate wildlife through art by participating in the 33rd annual Give Wildlife a Chance Poster Contest. The goal of this competition for grades K-5 is to generate knowledge of and appreciation for Georgia’s biological diversity. The popular...
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Rosalynn Carter Institute honors Caregivers of Year

AMERICUS — The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers announced last week the three winners of the 2022 Georgia Caregiver of the Year Awards. Each year, RCI recognizes the men and women who serve as caregivers across the state, during National Family Caregivers Month, a celebration of those who selflessly support individuals in need of care.
AMERICUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy