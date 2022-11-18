Read full article on original website
August Alsina introduces the man he loves to the world (video)
Singer August Alsina, who ironically may be best known for having an “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, may have come out as a gay man. Alsina, who had the infamous sexual affair with Will Smith’s wife while they were on a marital break in 2015, told the audience watching VH1’s “Surreal Life” on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, he has found new love and it is with a man.
Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
B. Simone scorched after admitting she doesn’t shower daily (video)
Comedian B. Simone opened herself up to unnecessary scrutiny and condemnation when she offered the unsolicited personal tidbit that she doesn’t shower every day. The multi-hyphenate comedian, actress and regular crew member of Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” show is perhaps too busy to clean her body on a daily basis.
Keyshia Cole biopic in the works
R&B singer Keyshia Cole has a biopic on the way through the Lifetime network. Pre-production has already begun, and filming is set to start at the end of the year. Many fans have followed her story through her previous reality TV shows, “The Way It Is” and “Family First” starring her ex-husband Daniel Gibson. The show gave a firsthand account of the singer’s family and career. Her mother recently succumbed to an accidental overdose, and Cole told Essence in a previous interview that the biopic was perfect timing since she plans to retire from music.
Fans enraged AMAs canceled Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson tribute
Chris Brown and music fans are in an uproar after learning that the American Music Awards 2022 have canceled the scheduled Chris Brown tribute to Michael Jackson. It was 40 years ago in December 1982 when Jackson unleashed the stratospheric album Thriller on the global populace. The album and accompanying videos quickly hijacked the Billboard charts, revolutionized music and dominated pop culture for years after it launched.
LaTocha Scott of Xscape works with different stylist for Soul Train Awards
LaTocha Scott from the famous R&B group Xscape is causing an uproar online as fans are curious to know why Scott dressed differently from her other group members at the Soul Train Awards. Scott was spotted wearing an extravagant chartreuse dress that made her stand out from her fellow members,...
Kelly Rowland defends Chris Brown after he was booed at American Music Awards
Multiplatinum songstress Kelly Rowland chastised the audience at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, for booing singer Chris Brown. The much-maligned Brown, 33, won two AMA awards at the music extravaganza. But when his Michael Jackson tribute was mysteriously canceled at the last minute, without explanation from the AMA honchos, Breezy choose not to appear at the awards.
Future, the toxic king, says he wants to get married
Future has been known as the toxic king for years. His music shows that he’s not looking for a relationship, and even his last album title, I Never Liked You, tells you all you need to know about the rapper. Apparently, it doesn’t look like his lyrics match how...
Gucci Mane pays homage to Takeoff in new song
Gucci Mane pays tribute to Takeoff in a new song. The rapper references the late Migos star — with whom he frequently. collaborated — on his track “Letter To Takeoff,” which was written after the musician was shot dead earlier this month at the age of 28 following an altercation at a private party at a bowling alley in Houston.
Lizzo gifts her AMAs dress to a fan who asked on TikTok
Lizzo recently made someone’s day after a fan requested to wear one of her dresses to an event. Author Aurielle Marie shared a moment with her TikTok followers to ask the singer if she could wear her 2022 Emmys dress. It was a shock for the author when she saw a FedEx package from Lizzo with a dress for her.
Kelly Rowland explains why Chris Brown deserves grace
It comes as no surprise that the mainstream media was anxious to talk to singer Kelly Rowland after she chastised the American Music Awards audience for booing Chris Brown on Sunday. Rowland was unapologetic for ordering the crowd to “chill out” when she heard boos after Brown won one of...
New music Friday: Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Rod Wave, Ye, Pharrell and Dave East
The new music continued to pour in on Nov. 18. The lineup was led by Roddy Ricch, the melodic West Coast rapper who snatched the world’s attention with 2019’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, led by the single “The Box.” His 2021 follow-up project, Live Life Fast, wasn’t received as well. This latest album, Feed Tha Streets III, features Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign. Aside from the project’s singles, “Blue Cheese” stands out.
21 Savage criticizes Nas; Twitter roars disapproval
On Nov. 11, Nas released his 16th album, King’s Disease III. At 49, the rap icon continues to make music, but someone thinks that he’s only relevant because of his fans. During a recent Clubhouse chat, 21 Savage got into a debate about Nas, and he offered his thoughts about why he thinks he’s still making noise in the industry.
R&B singer Alex Vaughn assures her listeners that heartbreak doesn’t last
Alex Vaughn’s evocative R&B songs are written with richness, honesty, and a desire to always keep evolving. An unquenchable thirst for growth is what’s powered the Maryland singer and songwriter as she’s released songs like her single “Mirage,” a hypnotizing reflection on a toxic situationship, her first release since signing with LVRN/Interscope in 2021. Since then, she’s continued to push herself. Her new project, The Hurtbook, seamlessly juxtaposes her classically trained musicianship with the raw expression she’s developed as she digs deep.
Diddy and King Combs make history on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their hit new songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart and the R&B Airplay Mediabase chart with “Gotta Move On” as Christian dominated the URBAN Airplay Mediabase chart with “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.” This is a proud moment for the legendary mogul, whose recent return to music has been met with nothing but LOVE and to experience it alongside his son, Christian, who’s worked hard to forge his own legacy with Bad Boy Entertainment, makes it all the more significant for Diddy. With “Gotta Move On” hitting number 1, this marks 11 number 1 hits total for Diddy and King Combs’ first number 1.
‘Ride Good’ R&B singer B. Smyth dead at 28
R&B singer B. Smyth has died at the age of 28, his brother confirmed on Instagram on Nov. 17. “On behalf of my brother and my family, we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love and support throughout the years,” Denzil, his brother, posted. “We ask for privacy during these difficult times. We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. #RIPBSMYTH Love you bro!”
DaBaby says his freestyle skills are on par with Eminem, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar
Rap star DaBaby has churned out more controversies than hit records these days. The Cleveland-born, Charlotte-raised Jonathan Lyndale Kirk is also as bodacious as he is temperamental. Therefore, it probably does not surprise music fans that he claims he is nearly peerless in his ability to spit freestyle. He says only the established legends of the game such as Eminem, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar can keep up with him.
