Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their hit new songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart and the R&B Airplay Mediabase chart with “Gotta Move On” as Christian dominated the URBAN Airplay Mediabase chart with “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.” This is a proud moment for the legendary mogul, whose recent return to music has been met with nothing but LOVE and to experience it alongside his son, Christian, who’s worked hard to forge his own legacy with Bad Boy Entertainment, makes it all the more significant for Diddy. With “Gotta Move On” hitting number 1, this marks 11 number 1 hits total for Diddy and King Combs’ first number 1.

1 DAY AGO