Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Lebanon-Express
State police: Four people killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm were 'executed' and were Chinese citizens
LACEY, Okla. (AP) — State police: Four people killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm were 'executed' and were Chinese citizens. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Watch Now: Free Thanksgiving meals given to hurricane families in Florida
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Operation BBQ Relief is distributing thousands of holiday meals to families impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida.
Lebanon-Express
Accused Colorado gunman is grandson of ex-California lawmaker: reports
The gunman who allegedly killed five people at a Colorado gay club is reportedly the grandson of a former GOP lawmaker from California.
Lebanon-Express
Virginia police confirm a shooting with fatalities at a Walmart store. The shooter is dead.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Virginia police confirm a shooting with fatalities at a Walmart store. The shooter is dead. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Republican Kevin Kiley wins election to U.S. House in California's 3rd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley wins election to U.S. House in California's 3rd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Police say 6 people and assailant dead in shooting at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police say 6 people and assailant dead in shooting at Virginia Walmart. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
NJ Q3 casino earns down 13%, but most surpass pre-COVID rate
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's casinos saw their third-quarter profitability decrease by more than 13% compared with a year ago, but there was encouraging news in figures released Tuesday by New Jersey gambling regulators. Earnings numbers from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the nine...
Lebanon-Express
4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt, authorities said Sunday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Lebanon-Express
Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
Comments / 0