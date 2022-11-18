ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Lebanon-Express

Police say 6 people and assailant dead in shooting at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police say 6 people and assailant dead in shooting at Virginia Walmart. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express

NJ Q3 casino earns down 13%, but most surpass pre-COVID rate

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's casinos saw their third-quarter profitability decrease by more than 13% compared with a year ago, but there was encouraging news in figures released Tuesday by New Jersey gambling regulators. Earnings numbers from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the nine...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lebanon-Express

4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt, authorities said Sunday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
FLORIDA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
OREGON STATE

