As the holidays approach and the season of giving descends upon us, it’s good to keep in mind your neighbor’s new venture, your favorite little coffee shop, or that one vendor that carries all your favorite home decor goods. This year it’s especially important to shop local and support small biz, since many of the little guys were the ones hit hardest by the pandemic. Luckily, the greater Denver area is home to some of the most unique and high-quality concepts, goods, and services that make holiday shopping a total breeze—when you’ve got the inside info. Looking for it? While this list doesn’t cover everyone, it’ll give you a taste of the many talented and worthwhile small businesses around the city to support this Small Business Saturday.

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO