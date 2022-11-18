NFL Insider Shares Unique Stat Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Steelers

Cincinnati is looking for their first AFC North win on Sunday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. They're hoping to get revenge after losing to their division rivals 23-20 in Week 1.

The Steelers' offense has struggled for most of the season. NFL insider Field Yates shared an interesting stat about Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh offense during his appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast.

"No team has to work harder on offense to score than Pittsburgh," Yates said. "The Steelers have yet to score a touchdown of 10 yards this season. Every single touchdown they've scored has come within the 10-yard line."

That stat is hard to believe, but it's true. It also means Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense have to take care of the ball on Sunday. The last thing you want to do is give the Steelers' offense a short field.

