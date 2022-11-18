German employment agency sees no insolvency wave in 2023 - WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Germany's federal employment agency does not expect a wave of insolvencies in 2023, with moderate insolvency benefit expenditure, the WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Friday.
The agency expects to spend 900 million euros ($929.97 million) next year on wage and salary payments to employees whose companies file for insolvency, according to the report.
($1 = 0.9678 euros)
