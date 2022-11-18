ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Davidson County Source

Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street

November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hutchins was alert when he arrived at the hospital and said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson Street next to Paul’s Market and robbed him prior to the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday. Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors at a south Nashville apartment complex said they heard the shots that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday morning. Char and ash are all that’s left of two cars that caught fire on Saturday morning. People living near the scene said they’re still in shock after waking up to paramedics carrying a man away in a stretcher.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Investigates Thefts

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT REPORTED LATE LAST WEEK IN ETHRIDGE. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOME VANDALIZED AND CUT THE CATALYTIC CONVERTER OFF ONE OF THE VANS AT ETHRIDGE CHURCH OF CHRIST. ESTIMATED DAMAGE 5,878.00 DOLLARS. ALSO, OVER THE WEEKEND ON SATURDAY DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT AT THE QUIK MART IN ETHRIDGE WHO ADVISED SOMEONE HAD SHOPLIFTED SEVERAL ITEMS AND LEFT. THE INDIVIDUAL LEFT IN AN OLDER MODEL RED GMC JIMMY. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!

(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Heartbroken family calls death senseless

Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
GALLATIN, TN
bigeasymagazine.com

Will Mayor Cantrell Suffer the Same Fate at Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry?

Women of power and influence who develop cozy relationships with their bodyguards is really nothing new. Just remember the steamy scenes between Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in the movie The Bodyguard? Elaine Edwards, first wife of former Governor Edwin Edwards, was thought to have had a years-long affair with a high ranking Louisiana public safety official who was often in her company. Governor Edwards approved of the relationship which kept his wife happy and gave him greater flexibility for his dalliances.
NASHVILLE, TN

