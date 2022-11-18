NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tuesday will be mostly cloudy in the eastern Upper Peninsula and the counties in the northern Lower Peninsula. South of Traverse City you might get more sunshine thru the clouds than the rest of us. Around Gaylord northward you could see some drizzle or a snow flurry. Light snow, if any. Light wind from the south or southwest 5 to 15 miles per hour. Highs from 32 to 42 degrees.

