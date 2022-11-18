ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antrim County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Traveling for the holiday? What to expect weatherwise

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tuesday will be mostly cloudy in the eastern Upper Peninsula and the counties in the northern Lower Peninsula. South of Traverse City you might get more sunshine thru the clouds than the rest of us. Around Gaylord northward you could see some drizzle or a snow flurry. Light snow, if any. Light wind from the south or southwest 5 to 15 miles per hour. Highs from 32 to 42 degrees.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

High wind warning issued for the Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mighty Mac is under a high wind warning. The Mackinac Bridge Authority said winds in the Straits area are between 20-34 m.p.h. and are warning all drivers preparing to cross. Planned Bridge Closure: Mackinac Bridge system upgrades will create two 30 minute closures. Examples...
interlochenpublicradio.org

Snow wallops northern Michigan, with more expected this weekend

Heavy snowfall blanketed northern Michigan this week, in the first major snow event of the season. The National Weather Service said more than two feet of snow fell in parts of Charlevoix and Antrim counties in the 24 hours between midday Thursday and Friday. "They’ve really seen the most across...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting moved to Tuesday, Nov. 29

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting and Light Parade will be held on Tuesday, November 29, after a weekend of snowy weather postponed the annual holiday event. Front Street will close at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan

MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Couple arrested for stealing from storage units and businesses

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Arkansas couple was arrested and stolen property was seized after a search warrant was conducted in Manistee, according to Michigan State Police. MSP troopers and detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence on 1st Avenue in Manistee on Monday. Another story: Couple arrested...
MANISTEE, MI
MLive

Northern Michigan man accused of murder

MANISTEE, MI – A Michigan man is accused of killing a woman on Friday, Nov. 18, in Manistee, according to police. The victim has been identified as Cynthia Parrington, 67, of Manistee, WPBN/WGTU reports. The manner of death has not been released. Manistee police arrested Jeffrey Rogers, 58, after...
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

NMC students distribute Thanksgiving meals

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students at Northwestern Michigan College did their part to help feed hungry community members. Business students helped to distribute Thanksgiving meals on Monday. Another story: Where you can go for a warm Thanksgiving meal in northern Michigan. The meals were given to 100 students...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
99.1 WFMK

What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?

Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Manistee man behind bars after homicide

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man is behind bars and a woman is dead. Manistee police said the arrest comes after a homicide on Sixth Avenue on November 18. City police arrested 58-year-old Jeffrey Rogers. On Sunday, he was arraigned on a homicide-open murder charge. He's being held...
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Light Parade and Tree Lighting Postponed For Road Conditions

The Traverse City Light Parade and Tree Lighting scheduled for Nov. 19 has been postponed. “Due to reports of very bad road conditions throughout the region, and under the advice of public safety officials, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the tree lighting and parade,” Traverse City Downtown Development Authority Communications and Outreach Director Art Bukowski. “Safety needs to be the top priority.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City Comedy Fest: Full schedule released, tickets on sale

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nearly 40 comics from across the country will be performing at the Traverse City Comedy Fest (TCFF). The TCFF will be held February 2-4, 2023. The events will range from improv shows and roast battles to stand-up sets. Full List: Who is performing at...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City leaders allocate more than $1M in ARPA funds

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) - Traverse City leaders have determined how more than $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be dispersed. The City Commission voted Monday night to use the ARPA funds on five projects. BACKGROUND: Traverse City discussing using ARPA funds for gender neutral...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

