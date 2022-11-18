Read full article on original website
Advisory Board Meets to Review Gun Violence Reduction Federal Funding Plan
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – A statewide advisory board met today to review Ohio’s funding plan to apply for and distribute about $7.6 million in federal money for crisis intervention court programs and behavioral health initiatives that focus on gun violence reduction. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 authorized...
Brown Announces Nearly $550,000 to the Ohio State University for STEM Research
WASHINGTON, D.C. – November 18, 2022 – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a $548,014 grant to The Ohio State University to support research to better understand how bones heal after an injury. “We unleash more American innovation when...
Ohio’s Youth Hunters Harvest 9,515 Deer During Two-Day Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The two-day special youth hunting season concluded with 9,515 deer harvested on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Each fall, hunters 17 and younger take to the woods with a nonhunting adult for a special weekend of deer gun hunting.
AG Yost Offers Tips to Avoid Holiday Shopping Scams
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Just in time for Black Friday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has some helpful tips for consumers to avoid potential scams while gearing up for the holiday shopping season. “It certainly can be the most wonderful time of the year,” Yost said, “but a scam or...
Knox County Parks District Administrative Assistant Position Available
Typical Work 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 3 days (M-F) Schedule: Available to work non-standard hours as needed for sponsored events. How to apply: https://co.knox.oh.us/index.php/employment-opportunities. Objectives. Performs duties relating to administrative assistant functions for the Knox County Park District. Reports to the Knox County Park District Director. Job Standards.
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Nov 22, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy was dispatched to Old Mansfield Road on a deer needing to be dispatched. A complainant stated the deer appeared to be sick. Once on the scene, a deputy was able to dispatch the deer. Nothing further at this time.
