cardinalnews.org
Democrats swept Roanoke. But with a ward system Republicans might have won two council seats.
Much like a dog with a bone, I’m not ready to stop chewing on the election returns. Here’s the latest thing I’ve found: Election 2022 shows quite clearly that Roanoke’s at-large system for electing city council members makes it almost impossible for minority voters to elect the candidate of their choice to council.
pcpatriot.com
Holiday Wreath Laying Events Scheduled For Saturday, December 17 At Virginia’s Three State Veterans Cemeteries
(Richmond) The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.
WSLS
Bill introduced to allow 16-year olds, 17-year-olds to vote in local elections
ROANOKE, Va. – Delegate Sam Rasoul submitted a bill Monday to be introduced in the 2023 General Assembly. The bill will allow 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. HJ 459 will address the need for young people to have their voices heard politically, the release said. “What...
WDBJ7.com
Western Virginia Water Authority working to reduce compound chemical found in Spring Hollow reservoir
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Western Virginia Water Authority is working to reduce the amount of a chemical compound, hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, in the Spring Hollow reservoir. At Monday’s Roanoke City Council meeting, the executive director of the water authority said the department is increasing water testing and sampling at...
WSLS
Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Fudge Lady to open café in Christiansburg
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is set to open a new location in downtown Christiansburg. Robin Burdette is known as the Fudge Lady. She is walking into a sweet new beginning with a new cafe. Through...
WDBJ7.com
Man sentenced to prison for attempting to distribute Methamphetamine in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was ordered to spend 10 years in prison for attempting to distribute drugs in Grayson County, according to the Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Cristian Alejandro Perez was found guilty in July of one count of possession with intent to distribute 10 grams...
WDBJ7.com
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bodies were found in a home in Lansdowne Park in northwest Roanoke Monday afternoon. Roanoke Police responded about 4:45 p.m. for a wellness check and found the bodies, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment Authority (RRHA), which is working with police on the investigation.
wfirnews.com
Local political analyst says Republicans have another alternative for 2024
The chair of the political science department at Hollins University and a one-time local Republican party leader offers his post-mortem on a surprising election – and a look ahead to 2024. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
NBC 29 News
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Monday it will drop the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time. The promotion lasts through November 28. “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for making threats against Danville school
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Westover Christian Academy Thursday, according to the Danville Police Department. 51-year-old Douglas Scholz was arrested late Friday afternoon in Martinsville. Scholz was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of...
Virginia Tech Senior Wins Young Farmers Collegiate Discussion Meet
Bailey Watson, a senior at Virginia Tech, earned first place in Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s 15th Annual Collegiate Young Farmers Discussion Meet, held Nov. 11 in Blacksburg. First runner-up was Kate Shifflett, a junior at Virginia Tech. Other finalists were Maddie Moore, also a junior at Virginia Tech, and Jewel Raines, a first-year student at […]
WDBJ7.com
Police: Charges pending in fatal Tazewell County crash
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash in Tazewell County Thursday morning. Police say the crash occurred near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Rt. 1401. 51-year-old David Lee, of Tazewell, was stopped on eastbound U.S. 460 after being involved in an earlier crash, when he and his vehicle were hit by 45-year-old Michelle Boyd, of North Tazewell.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Doris Ellen Southern Dawson
Doris Ellen Southern Dawson, 78, of Newbern, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Jordan and Zelma Jennings Southern; sister, Iris; and her brothers, Forest, Ray, Calvin, and Walter. Survivors include her daughter, Tanya; granddaughter, Tiffany; grandson, Austin; brother, Ron; former...
WSLS
Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s a list of what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The smell of turkey and stuffing will be in the air soon. Maybe you love Thanksgiving because you get to cook an extravagant meal, or maybe you’d rather just relax with family. If you’d rather not spend your holiday cooking, check out this list to...
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department says speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash. Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Officers found a single vehicle on its side; two men had been thrown from the vehicle.
WDBJ7.com
Second person dies after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police were notified...
wfirnews.com
WSET
