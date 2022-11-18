ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Holiday Wreath Laying Events Scheduled For Saturday, December 17 At Virginia’s Three State Veterans Cemeteries

(Richmond) The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.
Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
Blue Ridge Fudge Lady to open café in Christiansburg

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is set to open a new location in downtown Christiansburg. Robin Burdette is known as the Fudge Lady. She is walking into a sweet new beginning with a new cafe. Through...
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bodies were found in a home in Lansdowne Park in northwest Roanoke Monday afternoon. Roanoke Police responded about 4:45 p.m. for a wellness check and found the bodies, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment Authority (RRHA), which is working with police on the investigation.
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Monday it will drop the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time. The promotion lasts through November 28. “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Man arrested for making threats against Danville school

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Westover Christian Academy Thursday, according to the Danville Police Department. 51-year-old Douglas Scholz was arrested late Friday afternoon in Martinsville. Scholz was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of...
Police: Charges pending in fatal Tazewell County crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash in Tazewell County Thursday morning. Police say the crash occurred near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Rt. 1401. 51-year-old David Lee, of Tazewell, was stopped on eastbound U.S. 460 after being involved in an earlier crash, when he and his vehicle were hit by 45-year-old Michelle Boyd, of North Tazewell.
Obituary for Doris Ellen Southern Dawson

Doris Ellen Southern Dawson, 78, of Newbern, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Jordan and Zelma Jennings Southern; sister, Iris; and her brothers, Forest, Ray, Calvin, and Walter. Survivors include her daughter, Tanya; granddaughter, Tiffany; grandson, Austin; brother, Ron; former...
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department says speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash. Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Officers found a single vehicle on its side; two men had been thrown from the vehicle.
Second person dies after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police were notified...
Traffic fatality early this morning in NW Roanoke

On November 20 at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Responding officers located a single vehicle on its side. Two adult male occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced an adult male occupant deceased on the scene. The other adult male occupant was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation, but speed does appear to be a factor.
1 dead, 1 injured in NW Roanoke crash: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Roanoke early Sunday morning. On Sunday at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.
