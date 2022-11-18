Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey’s Favorite Weird Thanksgiving Side Dish Is Embarrassing
When I think of my favorite Thanksgiving foods, I for sure don’t think of this. When I sit down at the table for Thanksgiving dinner, the first thing I’m going for is stuffing, which I thought would be the fan favorite. It was a no-brainer to me until I read this.
The Absolute Best Most Delicious Fudge In New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There's nothing quite like getting some candy while you're at the Jersey Shore!. I absolutely love walking through candy shops along the Seaside Heights boardwalk, as well as the Point Pleasant boardwalk. Maybe you're the same way, but I just ogle over the cases of fresh chocolate, salt water taffy,...
The One Word That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Weirdest Slang Word Ever
This is an odd topic. We’re going to talk about what one website is calling the weirdest slang word in New Jersey. Let’s start by saying the word New Jersey slang word is not a curse. As a matter of fact, anyone in your family, no matter what age, would be able to say it and not get grounded.
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New Jersey
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in southern New Jersey that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.
The Genuinely Surprising News About Credit Scores Here In New Jersey
No one is going to disagree that times are tough when it comes to money, but how does the economy affect credit scores here in the Garden State?. Not only do we find ourselves putting more stuff on our credit cards, often by necessity, but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner.
2 New Jersey Restaurants Named Among Best Independent Restaurants In The Country
New Jersey is home to so many mouthwatering restaurants it can be hard to keep track of them. The other weekend just driving down 166 I must have passed 4 or 5 different restaurants that made me say "oh, I want to eat there!" What I really like about a...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
The Garden State May Actually Make Central Jersey A REAL Place
You've heard it once, you've heard it a million times: "Central Jersey isn't real." I, for one, must beg to differ. Whether or not you believe that the Garden State should be divided up into two or three sections, either way, your opinion lies on one side of the fence on this one.|
Manalapan, NJ Christmas tree farm picked for Hallmark Holiday event
Do you feel honored, Manalapan? You should. You know that special holiday programming that rolls around every year on the Hallmark Channel? Usually it's a theme like small-town girl who found a career in the big city comes back home for the holidays after strife with her noncommittal big-city boyfriend and she invariably falls in love with an old high school friend. Old friend is usually seen wearing flannel while chopping firewood or something equally manly.
Holiday tipping guide for food delivery people in NJ
Here's a question for you: when you have pizza or food delivered, are you tipping the person who brought it to you enough?. It's easy to round up the bill for a tip or maybe you don't ask for change back, but is that the right amount?. I was thinking...
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Sold Two $92.9 Million Powerball Tickets Over The Weekend!
This weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing was held in Kansas, where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Two people from New Jersey won consolation prizes of $50,000 each. Two people from New Jersey won a total of $50,000 because they matched four of the five white balls. One ticket was...
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: 7 celebrity trailers destroyed in N.J. fire
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in New Jersey used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
New Jersey’s 55 best bakeries: Your ultimate list for holiday cakes, pies, pastries, cookies
To me, Thanksgiving has always meant one thing. No, not turkey, stuffing or that icky cranberry sauce, but all the baked goods that came before and after the big feast — cakes, pies, cookies, pastries.
Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NJ
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two luck lottery players in New Jersey bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each for Saturday’s drawing, officials said Monday. The $92.9 million jackpot ticket was sold in Kansas, but two tickets in New Jersey matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. They were sold at: Bergen County: Meadowlands […]
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather. A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0