CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold
The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Football Week 13 Big Opening Line Moves
Ohio (-6.5) versus Bowling Green (Tuesday) - Opened at (-10) Bowling Green has had some fortunate breaks over the second half of the schedule, facing backup quarterbacks in victories against Miami (OH) and last week in a 42-35 win over Toledo who was without starting QB Dequan Finn. The trend continues this week as the Falcons face a white-hot Ohio team that is 5-0 overall and against the spread over the five contests, but could be without their star quarterback Kurtis Rourke. That would be an especially heavy blow considering the Bobcats rank a scorching 13th in overall passing performance and just 88th in rushing, though RB Sieh Bangura has rushed for 293 yards and three touchdowns over the last two games.
Dynasty Watch: Week 12 Prospect Review
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
The Weekly Taste: Can Philly right the Ship?
A Turkey Day Tilt: Vikings Take on Patriots
How to bet the Kings vs Grizzlies on a four-game slate
Kings (-1.5) at Grizzlies: O/U 233.5. This spread opened Grizzlies -1 and quickly flipped to Kings -1.5 as Sacramento is riding a six-game winning streak (5-1 ATS in that span). On the season, the Kings are 11-4 ATS and 9-6 on the ML. On the road, Sacramento is 5-1 ATS...
How to bet Zach LaVine and John Collins Props, plus Cavs/Thunder
Getting Defensive: Week 12
