Ohio (-6.5) versus Bowling Green (Tuesday) - Opened at (-10) Bowling Green has had some fortunate breaks over the second half of the schedule, facing backup quarterbacks in victories against Miami (OH) and last week in a 42-35 win over Toledo who was without starting QB Dequan Finn. The trend continues this week as the Falcons face a white-hot Ohio team that is 5-0 overall and against the spread over the five contests, but could be without their star quarterback Kurtis Rourke. That would be an especially heavy blow considering the Bobcats rank a scorching 13th in overall passing performance and just 88th in rushing, though RB Sieh Bangura has rushed for 293 yards and three touchdowns over the last two games.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO