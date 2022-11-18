We’ve all known for a while manager Dusty Baker has consistently preferred having a left-handed reliever on his pitching staff. Under then-general manager James Click, the Astros had several attempts to fill that role to various effects, namely Blake Taylor, Brooks Raley, Parker Mushinski, and Will Smith, in addition to a handful of minor league signings that ultimately didn’t produce the desired results. Before Click’s departure following the World Series, I was curious to see how this dynamic would be addressed again in 2023 between him and Baker. Alas, we won’t see it unfold, for better or worse.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO