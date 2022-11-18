Read full article on original website
Yuli Gurriel and the Age Effect
“Baseball is ninety percent mental. The other half is physical.” —Yogi Berra. Yuli Gurriel is a favorite for many Astros’ fans. He had many clutch moments over the years, particularly in the playoffs—which is something he surprisingly exhibited in the playoffs again this season. For me, he always seemed like a contact-oriented bat which complemented the power bats in the lineup. But there is no question that his batting results were not good in the 2022 regular season.
Oops! All Astros: José Urquidy
We’re looking at the 316 young men who played in the Astros system in 2022. José Urquidy is a six-foot, 217 lb. right-handed starting pitcher from Mazatlan, MX. Born on May 1, 1995, he signed his first professional deal with the Astros on March 9, 2015. He made his debut in 2019, and over the first three seasons of his major league career he was 11-5 with a 3.55 ERA, a 1.019 WHIP, and 147 strikeouts in 177 2⁄3 innings. He only walked 34 batters during his first 34 appearances, including 32 starts.
An Ongoing Left-Handed Reliever Pursuit Likely to Continue
We’ve all known for a while manager Dusty Baker has consistently preferred having a left-handed reliever on his pitching staff. Under then-general manager James Click, the Astros had several attempts to fill that role to various effects, namely Blake Taylor, Brooks Raley, Parker Mushinski, and Will Smith, in addition to a handful of minor league signings that ultimately didn’t produce the desired results. Before Click’s departure following the World Series, I was curious to see how this dynamic would be addressed again in 2023 between him and Baker. Alas, we won’t see it unfold, for better or worse.
Oops! All Astros: Josh James
We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear at any level of the Houston Astros system in 2022. Josh James is a six-foot-three, 234 lb. right-handed pitcher from Hollywood, FL. Born on March 8, 1993, he was drafted by the Astros in 2014, with their 34th round selection. Taken off the board 1,006th overall, James was the fourth of now five players taken at that spot to make it to the majors. Craig Kimbrel leads the fraternity with a 21.8 WAR.
Oops! All Astros: Alfredi Jimenez
We’re taking a second look at each player in the Astros system through 2022. Alfredi Jimenez is a six-foot-one, 176 lb. right-handed pitcher from Bani, DR. Born on October 19, 1999, he signed his first professional contract with the Astros on July 2, 2017. He spent the entirety of his first two seasons with various affiliates at the rookie-level, then split 2021 between the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the High-A Asheville Tourists. Between the two, he struck out 96 and walked 24 over 95 1⁄3 innings.
