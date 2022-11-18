ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tia Mowry Opens up About Her Medical Condition Not Being Diagnosed for Years

Tia Mowry is talking about a skin condition that's plagued her entire life. As a brand ambassador for Aveeno, she revealed her battle with eczema. "Skin sensitivities are often seen as a weakness or an imperfection, the 44-year-old Family Reunion star told Us Weekly. "And it's something that we don't necessarily talk about." it's a condition that Mowry and her mother, Darlene, battled with for years. She remembers getting "circle patches" on her arms as a child. "[My mom would tell me] 'Oh, that's just from the sun,' or 'those are sunspots," she added, noting them being unfamiliar with how the condition develops on melanated skin. It wasn't until she became an adult and sought treatment that she learned what she was dealing with.
Jay Leno Discharged from Hospital 9 Days After Suffering Severe Burns from Gasoline Fire: See the Photo

Jay Leno suffered "serious burns" in a gasoline fire on Nov. 12, but looked happy and healthy in a photo shared Monday after he was discharged from the Grossman Burn Center Jay Leno is headed home. The former Tonight Show host, 72, was discharged from Grossman Burn Center in the Los Angeles area on Monday, nine days after he suffered "serious burns" in a garage gasoline fire. Center staff shared an image of the smiling comedian alongside several of his caretakers. "Comedian Jay Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center today,"...
'Today' Fans Flood Al Roker with Support After He Reveals Serious Health Scare

Al Roker has finally revealed what's been keeping him away from Today for the past two weeks — a health scare that many viewers were shocked to learn about. The 68-year-old weather anchor took to Instagram on Friday to share that he's been hospitalized for a serious cardiovascular issue; circulating blood clots that ended up impacting his lungs.
Taylor Dayne reveals colon cancer diagnosis

Eighties pop star Taylor Dayne revealed to “Good Morning America” this week that she was diagnosed with colon cancer in July following a routine colonoscopy. “Life is precious,” the 60-year-old Grammy-nominated singer told the program, noting that her world went “dark” at the word cancer, but she has persevered.
90 Day Fiancé Alum Deavan Clegg's Son, Who Has Cancer, Rushed to Hospital with High Fever

"This can be deadly for children going through chemotherapy," the reality star shared of the incident via her Instagram post on Sunday Deavan Clegg is opening up about her son's recent health scare.  On Sunday, the 90 Day Fiancé alum shared a heartbreaking post involving her son Taeyang — whom she revealed was diagnosed with Leukemia earlier this year — being transported to a hospital for an emergency.  Alongside a picture of her 3-year-old child — whom she shares with ex Jihoon Lee — in his hospital bed, Clegg,...
Sinbad's Family Says He's 'Fighting for Every Inch' as He Learns to Walk Again 2 Years After Stroke

"Sinbad has already beaten the odds," the comedian's family shared in a statement on Monday, sharing a photo of him re-learning to walk in physical therapy Sinbad needs his fans' help and support. The 66-year-old comedian's family shared a photo of him re-learning to walk in physical therapy, two years after he suffered an ischemic stroke, sharing an update on his recovery and a donation page for supporters who want to help contribute to his medical expenses. In a statement shared alongside the photo on Monday, the family explained Sinbad's medical journey up...

